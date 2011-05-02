|
New Study by Kony Shows Demand for Apps is Up but Businesses Struggle to Meet High User Expectations
More businesses are realizing the importance of mobile apps, but are
discovering deploying and managing apps in their business is not as easy
as they had thought. To gauge the state of apps in the enterprise, Kony,
Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications
company, partnered with Wakefield Research. The global survey of more
than 1,000 line-of-business executives revealed the majority of
respondents are still unsatisfied with the apps they have due to
challenges around user experience, cost, and ongoing maintenance. In
addition, trust in IT is dismal with fewer than 1 in 5 of respondents
saying they would work with their in-house IT department.
"Enterprises recognize the importance of apps for their business," said
Carlos Carvajal, chief marketing officer at Kony, Inc. "Unfortunately,
as this survey reveals, hurdles around app user experience, cost, and
management are stifling innovation. The challenge is organizations that
fail to innovate quickly become irrelevant in this digital era."
Key Findings:
-
Apps Reign Supreme: Overall, the report revealed that the
business value of mobile technology is clear with nearly all
respondents (98 percent) noting their company would benefit from
specific types of mobile apps.
-
Unsatisfactory Experience: However, business leaders that have
invested in mobile app development in house or externally identify
serious problems with the user experience.
-
Among business leaders who have invested in mobile app development
internally over the past 12 months, the majority (65 percent)
reported they're not completely satisfied with their IT
department's management of the overall user experience of apps.
-
While 92 percent of those who sought out external app development
help didn't feel their outsourced apps met expectations.
-
Lack of Confidence in Internal IT:
-
Only 19 percent (1 in 5) of business leaders feel that working
with their in-house IT department is the best solution to develop
their apps.
-
Notably, 97 percent of business leaders who don't manage app
development internally identify many reasons their companies
aren't capable of bringing development in-house. The most common
challenges highlighted were:
-
Lack of skilled staff (42 percent)
-
Limited IT budget (40 percent)
-
Security (37 percent)
-
Additionally, despite the importance of apps for business success,
27 percent of respondents felt their IT department deprioritizes
the mobile app strategy.
-
Businesses Turn to Third Party Vendors, But Challenges Remain: 73
percent of respondents manage mobile app development externally.
However, challenges are still there:
-
96 percent of global business leaders who manage app development
externally face challenges including:
-
43 percent cited higher-than-expected costs to develop the app
-
41 percent cited higher-than-expected costs to maintain the app
-
39 percent cited lack of customizable options as key
challenge
-
Also, business executives that have outsourced say their mobile
apps aren't compatible with iOS (15 percent), Windows OS (26
percent), and Blackberry OS (56 percent).
To access the full research report, visit: The
App Dilemma: Meeting the High Expectations of Business
