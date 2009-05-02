[July 25, 2017] New Onvia Contact Lists Help Businesses Connect with Government Buyers

SEATTLE, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Onvia (NASDAQ: ONVI), the leading provider of sales intelligence and acceleration technologies for businesses selling to the public sector, today announced the availability of On Demand Reports: Contact Lists to new and existing Onvia clients. Onvia Contact Lists draw from a database of hundreds of thousands of active buyers and decision makers at all levels of government, including federal, state, local and educational agencies. Onvia is the only data provider that can link contacts to relevant past purchase behavior, enabling sales and marketing leaders to better target and connect with the most influential decision makers and buyers in the public sector. "The most successful sales and marketing professionals pursuing government contracts know that it's no longer effective to only monitor currently open bids and RFPs," said Russ Mann, CEO at Onvia. "Instead, they make a point to proactively target, prospect and engage with agency buyers, procurement agents, influencers and decision makers. With Onvia Contact Lists business leaders can build better pipelines, execute highly targeted go-to-market campaigns and grow their sales to the public sector." The Most Complete Source of Active Buyers at All Levels of Government Onvia Contact Lists offer access to the most complete source of active buyers at the federal, state, local and educational levels of government, augmented with historical spend information to allow for highly targeted prospecting. Marketers are able to use this information to increase the effectiveness and conversion rates of their campaigns. With Onvia Contact Lists, sales and marketing professionals can: Prospect Proactively: Create on-demand conquest lists of government procurement professionals, buyers and agency decision makers

Configure results to fit specific needs and reach either a broad or highly specific audience Connect to Marketing Automation and CRM Systems: Easily upload lists into existing marketing automation and CRM systems "With Onvia Contact Lists, we're leveraging our industry-leading federal, state, local and educational datasets to arm sales and marketing leaders with contact information that goes beyond just the typical names, emails and phone numbers," said Chris Woerner , SVP of Product at Onvia. "Our technology allows us to take the extra step of overlaying historical spending information to surface buyers and decision makers that have a higher likelihood to spend on a particular product or service." Companies are Increasing Their Investment in Sales and Marketing to the Public Sector

Comments collected in Onvia's 2017 Survey of Government Contractor Sales Expectations revealed that companies pursuing government contracts want to create closer connections with buyers through increased investment in sales and marketing: "We have increased our sales staff for this segment of the market."

"We are aggressively marketing our services to additional agencies."

"We are always improving our outreach to government entities and hopeful that this continues to pay off in term of sales." Onvia Contact Lists, which enable enterprise, mid-market and small businesses to accelerate sales to federal, state, local and education government agencies, can help companies build those connections. New and existing Onvia clients can get started by requesting a quote here. About Onvia Onvia (NASDAQ: ONVI) is the leader in B2G sales intelligence and acceleration. Onvia provides enterprise, mid-market and small business customers with the most comprehensive set of federal, state and local government contracting leads. Clients grow their sales pipeline with access to bids, RFPs and future spending data, along with agency contacts, competitor information and market analytics – all backed by Onvia's smart search technology, CRM integration and expert support. Resolving the friction in this $2 trillion market, Onvia creates mutual value for public and private sectors, taxpayers and society at large. For more information visit https://www.onvia.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-onvia-contact-lists-help-businesses-connect-with-government-buyers-300493300.html SOURCE Onvia, Inc.

