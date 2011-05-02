[July 25, 2017] New App Lets You Easily Host, Attend, and Even Earn Money From Your Social Events

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Festi is a new event planning app and platform that lets you easily create, manage, promote, and collect revenue for public and private events that you host. When you're not hosting your own events, Festi will help you find fun social events in your area that you can attend as a guest. Owned by a Virginia-based partnership, Festi was developed and launched by Simpalm, a mobile application development firm with offices in Bethesda, Maryland, and in Chicago. The app, which is available on both Apple and Android platforms, can be used for large events, such as block parties or festival-like events, or for small gatherings, such as tailgating parties, backyard barbecues, cookouts, or cocktail parties. Festi is available as a free download on iTunes and Google Play. How Does It Work? Festi provides two interfaces. The Guest interface enables you to find and read about public events that you can attend in your area. In addition to notifying the hosts that you plan to attend, you can also see the current guest list and alert friends of the events you plan to attend. The app will also alert you to any private event invitations you have. Festi's Host interface enables you to create and promote public and private events, manage guest lists, and even charge event fees to raise revenue or defray event expenses. Public events that you host will be visible to allusers within a defined geographic area, but private events will be shown only to those who you invite. Festi provides the following features: For Guests ...

Discover new events in local area, swipe a list of events and book your favorites.

Make event connections, access guest lists and learn who else is planning to attend an event.

Make payments to book your attendance and receive special notifications from event Hosts. For Hosts ... Post events in the app, receive attendance requests from friends and local area people.

Approve guest attendance requests, create customized Guest lists.

Promote the event with detailed descriptions of the event venue, entertainment, food and drink menus, or any other important information.

Levy and collect fees to raise revenue or help defray event hosting costs. Piyush Jain, founder and CEO of Simpalm, describes Festi as an app with near limitless growth potential. "The art of hosting successful events depends on extremely time-consuming planning, promotion, financing and RSVP management," Jain said, adding "Festi does for event planning what ride-sharing apps do for transportation--makes it fast, flexible and fun." The native iOS and Android Festi apps can be downloaded from app stores with the keyword "Festi App". Festi is currently in its first launch phase, which is limited to the metropolitan Washington, D.C., area and nearby communities in Virginia and Maryland. Subsequent phases will be launched after user input and feedback is collected from the initial phase. About Simpalm: Founded in 2009, Simpalm is dedicated to bringing more efficiency and mobility to the world. With offices in Bethesda and Chicago, Simpalm designs and develops mobile applications and responsive websites for clients both small and large. Simpalm delivers end-to-end services including UI/UX design, development, testing, deployment, and support. It has highly skilled iOS, iPhone app developers, Android Application Developers, iPad app developers, and HTML5 developers, as well as the business experience and technical acumen necessary to build sophisticated mobile apps for any industry or vertical market. Simpalm uses Amazon AWS, LAMP and Windows Azure to build cloud-based backend support for web and mobile applications. In addition to native apps, it builds applications and websites using cross-platform technologies such as Titanium, Xamarin and PhoneGap. Simpalm has developed more than 200 mobile application solutions for startups, SMBs, regional and global enterprises, and government offices, agencies, and departments. Among its clients are Flextronics USA, Forte Payment Systems, Bed Bath & Beyond, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and Cantada View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-lets-you-easily-host-attend-and-even-earn-money-from-your-social-events-300493470.html SOURCE Simpalm

