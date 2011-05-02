[July 25, 2017] New Service from Medela Connects Moms to Breastfeeding Support in Seconds

McHENRY, Ill., July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For many new mothers, the breastfeeding support and guidance they receive disappears when they return home from the hospital with baby. To make sure breast milk feeding moms have access to the help and information they need, Medela has announced 24/7 LC, a membership service available through the award-winning MyMedela app. In partnership with Pacify Health, a leading telemedicine service, 24/7 LC offers moms an instant video connection to a professional lactation consultant through their smartphone anytime they need it. "We know access to support is critical for a successful breast milk feeding relationship between mom and baby," said Melissa Gonzales, managing director for Medela USA. "24/7 LC is a continuation of our longstanding commitment to supporting moms every step of the way on their breastfeeding journeys. Mom can get the breastfeeding help she needs whenever and wherever she needs it." Now through the MyMedela app, 24/7 LC offers moms the opportunity to purchase unlimited, instant access to real-time consultations using video chat any time they have a question or issue related to breast milk feeding. Calls are typically answered in less than 30 seconds, and users have access 24-hours a day, so they can get the answers they need on their schedule. 24/7 LC memberships are available in one ($29), three ($48), and 12-month ($96) increments, during which time calls are unlimited. Moms also receive a free one month membership to 24/7 LC included with the purchase of any Medela breast pump from Medela's online store. "We're thrilled to partner with Medela to support new mothers,"said Melanie Silverman, chief clinical officer at Pacify. "As any mom will tell you, your breast pump may come with instructions, but breastfeeding doesn't. There are so many moms out there who need in-the-moment support but don't have great options for finding it – now they do." In addition to 24/7 LC, Medela is committed to offering educational resources to all moms to encourage breast milk feeding through: MyMedela, a free award-winning app that tracks nursing and pumping sessions, as well as feedings and growth, and features breastfeeding education based on where mom is in her breastfeeding journey. Moms using the Sonata® Breast Pump also have a connected experience that streamlines tracking through the app.

Breastfeeding University, an online program developed by healthcare professionals and based on the most current breastfeeding research, covering topics like what to expect during pregnancy, how to initiate breastfeeding, transitioning to home and work, and more.

Ask the LC, a free email service that connects moms to professionals for breastfeeding guidance when they have breastfeeding or pumping questions. About Medela

Founded in 1961, Medela is led by Michael Larsson and concentrates on two business units: "Human Milk," providing research-based breast milk feeding solutions, and "Healthcare," engineering and manufacturing medical vacuum technology solutions. Medela is headquartered in Switzerland and has 18 subsidiaries, distributing its products to more than 100 countries throughout the world. For more information, visit www.Medela.com. About Medela LLC Medela's US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Every year, more than one million mothers in the U.S. rely on Medela's technology. As the #1 breast pump brand*, Medela provides the best in research-based breast milk feeding products and clinical education to support moms' breast milk feeding journey. The company is fully dedicated to supporting mothers so that they can provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose. For more information, visit www.MedelaBreastfeedingUS.com. About Pacify Health Launched in 2014, Pacify Health, Inc. was founded on the idea that more can be done to use mobile technology to help families access excellent pediatric care, regardless of their circumstances. Pacify's industry-leading mobile platform provides instantaneous, 24/7 support for new mothers. Pacify mothers use the app to connect via video-visit with clinicians including nurses, nutritionists and lactation consultants. There are no appointments or scheduling, and calls are answered in an average of less than 30 seconds. Pacify is available directly to consumers as a membership or baby shower gift, and also works with health plans and public health programs to support mothers at no cost to them. Mothers using Pacify have expressed greater satisfaction and engaged more with the platform compared any alternative support services. *QuintilesIMS ProVoice Survey; Nov-Oct 2016. Medela wordmark and logo are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 24/7 LC is a trademark of Medela. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-service-from-medela-connects-moms-to-breastfeeding-support-in-seconds-300487184.html SOURCE Medela

