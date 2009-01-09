[July 25, 2017] New D-Link Covr Wi-Fi System Delivers Seamless High-Power Wi-Fi Throughout Entire Home

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link, a global leader in networking and the connected home, today announced the immediate availability of its seamless whole home Wi-Fi solution, the Covr AC3900 Wi-Fi System (Covr-3902). The Covr Wi-Fi system is a simple, intelligent solution that uses a high-performance router and seamless extender to create a single network with ultra-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Combined, Covr's router and extender kit deliver up to 6,000 square feet of seamless coverage – eliminating Wi-Fi dead spots to even the farthest reaches of a home. While other mesh network solutions rely on multiple access points, D-Link's Covr Wi-Fi System uses a premium AC2600 router as the core of the wireless network to create a 'PowrZone' where users need the strongest signal. The PowrZone provides up to two times faster Wi-Fi speeds1 than competitors, along with the advanced features to handle bandwidth intensive activities like 4K streaming and lag-free gaming on multiple devices. Combined with the seamless extender to cover hard to reach areas, D-Link's Covr delivers a Wi-Fi signal to all areas of the home, including upstairs, basements and backyards. "Today's Wi-Fi users are continually adding devices to their network and pushing its limits with high bandwidth activities like streaming 4K content and online gaming. With Covr, we wanted to provide a solution that could not only handle multiple devices streaming, gaming and surfing all at once, but also give users wall-to-wall coverage without any Wi-Fi dead spots," said Oscar Reyes, vice president of marketing, D-Link Systems. "Covr provides one seamless, high-powered network for a simple, user-friendly whole home Wi-Fi Solution." As more devices are added to Covr's network, its intuitive features take away the complexity of managing a home wireless network. Smart Steering technology works to balance the load between the 2.4 and 5GHz wireless bands. Covr intelligently prioritizes activities and steers devices between bands as more devices connect, making sure each device has optimal performance. Covr, unlike a traditional router-extender solution,creates a seamless network with a single network name (SSID) – allowing users to move throughout the home while devices automatically connect to the strongest signal, eliminating the need to disconnect and reconnect. Covr Wi-Fi System Key Features Include: MU-MIMO Technology: Efficiently handles large groups of concurrent users

The Covr AC3900 Whole Home Wi-Fi System (Covr-3902) is now available for $299.99 at Amazon, D-Link Shop and throughout D-Link's vast network of e-tail outlets in the United States. More information is available online at us.dlink.com/covr-3902.

About D-Link

D-Link is the global leader in connectivity for home, small business, mid- to large-sized enterprise environments, and service providers. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP Surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more information visit us.dlink.com, or connect with D-Link on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/dlinkusa), and Twitter (www.twitter.com/dlink) and D-Link's Blog (http://blog.dlink.com/). 1 Up to 2X faster speeds when connected to the Covr AC2600 Wi-Fi Router compared to AC1200 Wi-Fi Systems.

2 Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE 802.11ac specifications. Actual data throughput will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate. Environmental factors may adversely affect wireless signal range. D-Link and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2017. D-Link. All Rights Reserved. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-d-link-covr-wi-fi-system-delivers-seamless-high-power-wi-fi-throughout-entire-home-300493341.html SOURCE D-Link

