New Orleans Verizon customers have the #1 Rated Network
[July 24, 2017]

NEW ORLEANS, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest RootScore® Report, the nation's most rigorous, independent scientific study, Verizon won the overall performance award in New Orleans. Verizon also was ranked first in network reliability, speed, call and data performance and shared first in text.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon invests heavily in its network to ensure its customers have the best possible experience when they're looking to call, post, stream and text. Last year, more than $11 billion was invested in the network nationwide, including in New Orleans. This investment ensures Verizon customers have the best possible experience when they're looking to call, post, stream and text. Investments include small cells hidden on top of traffic signals and utility poles, boosting coverage and capacity in highly populated areas, as well as advanced technologies to boost capacity and efficiency. These sustained improvements helped the wireless carrier come out on top in the latest rankings by RootMetrics*.

*Rankings based on RootMetrics New Orleans (January 2017/span>) RootScore® Report. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Visit www.rootmetrics.com for more details.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 161,000 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network, with 113.9 million retail connections nationwide. The company also provides communications and entertainment services over mobile broadband and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide.

VERIZON'S ONLINE NEWS CENTER: News releases, feature stories, executive biographies and media contacts are available at Verizon's online News Center at www.verizon.com/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.


Media Contact:
Jeannine Brew
Jeannine.brew@verizonwireless.com
972-444-5233
Twitter: @JeannineBrew

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-orleans-verizon-customers-have-the-1-rated-network-300493110.html

SOURCE Verizon


