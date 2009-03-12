|
|[July 24, 2017]
|
New DataRobot Release Extends Enterprise Readiness Capabilities and Automates Machine Learning in Insurance Industry Pricing Models
DataRobot,
the leader in machine learning automation, today unveiled significant
new features in the DataRobot machine learning automation platform,
including new model deployment options, SAS (News - Alert) integration, and features
that make it easier than ever for analysts of any skill level to quickly
build and deploy accurate predictive models. DataRobot also unveiled new
features specifically for the insurance market, designed to solve some
of the toughest use cases in the industry.
"This is another significant step forward for the company," said Jeremy
Achin, CEO of DataRobot. "We're the only software in the market that not
only automates the heavy lifting inherent in machine learning, but is
built specifically for enterprise deployment. Our next few releases are
going to shake the worlds of business, data science and beyond."
Bringing Enterprise-Ready Data Science to Business Users of All Skill
Levels
The new release includes several new features to empower
analysts of all skill levels to perform as data scientists, including:
-
Integration with SAS: As the legacy analytics tool of choice
for many companies, SAS is deeply embedded in many workflows.
DataRobot now ingests SAS files directly, lowering the barriers to
working alongside SAS or replacing it altogether. This will smooth the
transition for many organizations as they look to move beyond manual,
time-consuming modeling approaches, and will de-risk their adoption of
open source technologies.
-
Machine Learning-Powered Predictive Modeling for Insurance Pricing:
DataRobot's machine learning automation empowers insurance usrs to
solve predictive modeling problems across marketing, distribution,
underwriting, claims management and audit. DataRobot is introducing
Generalized Additive Models - a hybrid between easily interpretable
Generalized Linear Models and highly accurate machine learning
algorithms - to efficiently tackle pricing use cases. These newer sets
of algorithms will allow users to solve pricing and risk segmentation
problems more accurately, without sacrificing transparency or
interpretability. DataRobot will also automatically generate rating
tables that product managers and actuaries can directly submit to the
Department of Insurance (DoI).
-
Scoring Code Generation: DataRobot now offers the ability to
export data preparation, preprocessing, and scoring code in Java -
extending the deployment options beyond low-latency API and
distributed scoring via Spark. Scoring code enables ultimate
transparency and provides the flexibility to deploy DataRobot models
in virtually any environment.
"Today, DataRobot solves predictive modeling problems across all core
functions in an insurance company. That by itself is a remarkable
achievement," said Satadru Sengupta, General Manager of Insurance at
DataRobot. "But what is really differentiating is the user-centric
design of the product. DataRobot is a technology company founded and
built by people from the insurance industry. We know that successful
adoption of machine learning means engaging the users, regulators and
consumers."
DataRobot has been making noise in recent months in the machine learning
space. In May, it acquired
Nutonian, a data science software company specializing in time
series analytical modeling. The new platform enhancements include
architectural changes that will enable Nutonian's product features to be
embedded into the DataRobot platform later this year.
For more information on the new features and enhancements to the
DataRobot machine learning automation platform, please visit www.datarobot.com.
About DataRobot
DataRobot offers an enterprise machine
learning platform that empowers users of all skill levels to make better
predictions faster. Incorporating a library of hundreds of the most
powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform
automates, trains and evaluates predictive models in parallel,
delivering more accurate predictions at scale. DataRobot provides the
fastest path to data science success for organizations of all sizes. For
more information, visit www.datarobot.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724005078/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]