[July 21, 2017] New AR Mobile First Person Shooter Announces ICO Token Sale as Part of its Fund Raising Campaign

LONDON, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Gaming Group has announced Reality Clash, the world's first augmented reality combat game for iPhone and Andriod, taking mobile combat games to an entirely new level. Familiar places are now your battle fields and the people in your surroundings are either your allies or enemies. The free-to-play game will use the phone's camera to render an AR view of the world on-screen, with geolocation gameplay inviting players to enter face-to-face combat with each other in real time, in real locations – they can invite friends, join tournaments and set up battles in urban areas, parks and woodlands. Players will build and protect their own headquarters, defend territory and explore their surroundings, with the ultimate goal of conquering their own city. They will also be able to visit locations in the real world to collect ammo, health packs and add-ons. As well as switching between available weapons during combat, players will be able to speculate on in-game items and become virtual arms dealers using Reality Clash Coins (RCC), which can be traded on the Reality Clash platform or secondary markets. To fund the development of the game, Reality Gaming Group is embarking on an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) using Ethereum blockchain technologies, from which it aims to raise a minimum of $1.5 million. The ICO opens fully on August 29th, following an initial pre-sale period for the investment community. It will give gamers the chance to buy special RCC Gold tokens at the rate of only 1/30 of the regular RCC price, obtain exclusive weapons that will never be available again, plus earn access to special tournaments and extras. The special CO weapons will be available from November 1st 2017 and can either be used in the game at launch or traded and sold through the Reality Clash platform, or secondary markets immediately for money. Crucially, all in-game content will be ERC-20 tokenized with a Blockchain-based trust list. Tony Pearce, Reality Gaming Group co-founder, said: "Reality Clash is a tremendously innovative game that also gives gamers a unique opportunity to get into the fast-moving world of ICOs and crypto-currency trading.

"Players can speculate on weapons and become a virtual arms dealer, or simply enjoy a tactical advantage by playing the game. Reality Clash was created and crafted by people who truly love video games and understand what players want." Reality Clash will be available for iPhone and Android devices in 3Q 2018. Teaser Trailer:https://vimeo.com/210474982 More information about Reality Clash, the ICO process and Ethereum blockchain can be found at: http://reality-clash.com Notes To Editors About Reality Gaming Group The Reality Gaming Group management and development teams have strong experience when it comes to conceptualising and creating video games and apps. The development team has more than 20 years' experience across Mobile, PC, Console, AR and VR games platforms, including: Perfect - PSVR / HTC Vive / Oculus Rift Sing Star - Disney Marvel Ultimate Alliance 1 & 2 - Activison Guitar Hero – Activison Risk Urban Assault - Ubisoft The Voice - Activison Powerstar Golf - Microsoft The Rocky Horror Show: Touch Me Lego Star Wars Battle Orders – Disney Runescape – Jagex Habbo Hotel About RCC Token The RealityClash Token Sale is a crowd sale campaign to support the development of the Reality Clash augmented reality mobile game and trading platform. RealityClash will be releasing 200,000,000 Reality ClashGold coins (RCC). 100,000,000 will be available during the pre-sale 1st Aug - 28th Aug and 100,000,000 will be available in the Token Sale that will take place from 29th Aug - 29th Sept 2017. Participants will be able to buy RCC Gold tokens in exchange for ETHER. Each RCC gold token will be priced 0.00033 ETHER (3000 RCC per ETHER). This represents a discount of up to 90% of the regular price of the tokens when the game launches in Q3 2018. RCC silver coins are guaranteed to be available on the iPhone and Google+ app stores at $1 per coin. During the token sale RCC Gold coins will be discounted to roughly $0.10 per coin and come with extra goodies including exclusive weapons, early demos and founder medals. Press Contacts

Lisa Carter – Mimram Media

Lisa.carter@mimrammedia.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ar-mobile-first-person-shooter-announces-ico-token-sale-as-part-of-its-fund-raising-campaign-300492187.html SOURCE Reality Clash

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]