|[July 21, 2017]
New Simulation Center Expands Clinical Training for Medical Students and Healthcare Professionals at Providence-Providence Park Hospital
American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) joined St.
John Providence Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a new
simulation and education center at Providence-Providence Park Hospital
in Southfield, MI. The center, a $3.5 million addition, was created with
lead financial support from AUC to provide medical students, residents,
and other healthcare professionals with advanced simulation-based
education and training.
"This center supplements the hands-on training our students receive
during supervised direct patient care and provides a safe environment
where they can develop advanced skills critical to starting residency
training," said Heidi Chumley, MD, MBA, executive dean and chief
academic officer at AUC. "St. John Providence and Ascension have
provided AUC medical students with exceptional clinical training for
three decades, and we are proud to support this initiative and
contribute to advances in patient care and education."
The new 6,800-square-foot simulation and education center features a
procedural skills training room equipped with high-fidelity simulation
models, a virtual reality surgical skills training room, a simulation
operating room, and private rooms to simulate patient meetings. The
center also hosts collaborative learning spaces where interdisciplinary
health teams can participate in workshops, practice their clinical
skills, and reflect on their performance following a simulated scenario.
AUC's support of the simulation and education center, granted through a
$1 million gift, reaffirms the medical school's commitment to education
excellence. Investments in similar programs at other affiliated teaching
hospitals have resulted in renovated facilities, technology upgrades,
and new or expanded edcational spaces. These improvements benefit not
only AUC medical students training in these hospitals, but residents,
hospital medical staff, and other medical students at the site.
Providence-Providence Park Hospital is one of 21 teaching hospitals in
the US where AUC students receive clinical training. St. John Providence
became AUC's first affiliated teaching hospital in 1982 and since then
AUC has had a steadily increased presence. For the past five years, more
than 100 AUC students annually have completed clinical clerkships in
core medical specialties including internal medicine, surgery,
pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and psychiatry. The affiliation
has also helped provide new doctors to Michigan's physician workforce.
As of 2016, over 270 AUC graduates were practicing in the state,
including in medically-underserved and healthcare professional shortage
areas.
About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine
American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is a
member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education
provider headquartered in the United States. The organization's purpose
is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make
inspiring contributions to our global community. Founded in 1978, AUC
has more 6,500 graduates and is one of the oldest medical schools in the
Caribbean. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment
to patient-centered care, AUC embraces collaboration, inclusion and
community service. With a campus in St. Maarten, affiliated teaching
hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and
internationally recognized faculty, AUC has a diverse medical education
program for today's globally minded physician. For more information
visit aucmed.edu or
follow AUC on Twitter (News - Alert) (@aucmed).
About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to
achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to
our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member
S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider, and the
parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil, American
University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified
Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education,
Carrington College, Chamberlain University, DeVry University and its
Keller Graduate School of Management, Ross University School of Medicine
and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information,
please visit adtalem.com.
