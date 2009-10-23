New CBO Score Confirms Senate Health Care Bill Still Fails to Protect Patients

Ten patient and provider groups, representing millions of Americans, issued the following statement today in response to the release of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) scores of the revised Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 (BCRA) and Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act of 2017 (ORRA) currently being considered by the U.S. Senate:

The new CBO scores confirm, once again, the current health care proposals do not meet the needs of patients. Time and time again, we have seen legislation that would result in massive coverage losses and inadequate insurance plans. These proposals are not acceptable solutions for patients and today's analysis confirms the damaging effects of Congress's current approach to health care reform.

Congress continues to tinker with these bills in the hopes of finding workable solutions, but the amendments offered simply put Band-Aids on fundamentally flawed legislation.

We urge Congress to look for bipartisan solutions that protect patients' access to affordable, accessible, and adequate health care coverage.

Signers:

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

American Heart Association

American Lung Association

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Lutheran Services in America

March of Dimes

Muscular Dystrophy Association

National Health Council

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720006362/en/