|
|[July 20, 2017]
|
New CBO Score Confirms Senate Health Care Bill Still Fails to Protect Patients
Ten patient and provider groups, representing millions of Americans,
issued the following statement today in response to the release of the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) scores of the revised
Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 (BCRA) and Obamacare Repeal
Reconciliation Act of 2017 (ORRA) currently being considered by the U.S.
Senate:
The new CBO scores confirm, once again, the current health care
proposals do not meet the needs of patients. Time and time again, we
have seen legislation that would result in massive coverage losses and
inadequate insurance plans. These proposals are not acceptable solutions
for patients and today's analysis confirms the damaging effects of
Congress's current approach to health care reform.
Congress continues to tinker with these bills in the hopes of finding
workable solutions, but the amendments offered simply put Band-Aids on
fundamentally flawed legislation.
We urge Congress to look for bipartisan solutions that protect patients'
access to affordable, accessible, and adequate health care coverage.
Signers:
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
American
Heart Association
American Lung Association
Cystic Fibrosis
Foundation
Lutheran Services in America
March of Dimes
Muscular
Dystrophy Association
National Health Council
National
Multiple Sclerosis Society
WomenHeart: The National Coalition for
Women with Heart Disease
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720006362/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]