[July 20, 2017] New Mobile App with Everything to See and Know about the Total Solar Eclipse Available for Apple and Android Today

NEW YORK, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the total solar eclipse on August 21 has begun, and viewers can prepare with Eclipse Safari, a new mobile app from Simulation Curriculum (creators of SkySafari) — in partnership with Space.com — that provides skywatchers with an interactive eclipse map, letting users know exactly when the eclipse will start in their location, how long it will last and when it will end. The app, which also includes Space.com's complete eclipse news coverage, is available now for Apple and Android. The total solar eclipse on August 21 will cross the continental U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina; a partial eclipse will be visible from most of North America. Eclipse Safari allows users to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, whether they will be in the "path of totality," where the total eclipse will be visible, or outside it. Eclipse Safari provides users with general eclipse information and viewing-safety guidelines from Space.com. It also regularly updates with a list of eclipse articles from Space.com and from around the web to help people best prepare for the day. "The 2017 total solar eclipse is definitely the skywatching event of the year and we're so thrilled Space.com could join Simulation Curriculum to create Eclipse Safari," said Tariq Malik, managing editor of Space.com. "All of the tools and information we've been sharing with our readers are available on the app. It's a fantastic resource for everyone who will b in the path of the partial or total solar eclipse this August 21." The app includes many other features, including a simulated view of how the eclipse will look in the sky from any given location and a simulated view of how the eclipse will look from space. Most features of the app are also available online. "Eclipse Safari offers a combination of great content, timely news articles and an interactive map that will give users the most optimal eclipse viewing experience," said Pedro Braganca, director of education and content for Simulation Curriculum. "Because of our partnership with Space.com, we're able to keep users up to date with the very latest eclipse news and events. There's something new to learn each time you launch the app."

To learn more about the app and its features, please visit Space.com. For iOS download on the Apple App Store —

https://itunes.apple.com/app/eclipse-safari/id1249431306?mt=8

For Android download on the Google Play Store —­

About Space.com Space.com is the premier source of online news about the August 21 total solar eclipse, including resources, breaking news, features and articles by eclipse experts. We are also a premier sources of news about space exploration, innovation and astronomy, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier. At Space.com you'll find something amazing every day. About Simulation Curriculum Simulation Curriculum develops and publishes best-in-class simulation software and curriculum for a world-wide market of professional and amateur astronomers, K-12 teachers, professors, educators, and students. Our mission is to help fill the need for high quality, accurate simulation-based software and curriculum for topics in Astronomy, Earth Sciences and beyond. Our award-winning flagship products, Starry Night and SkySafari, are world leading digital planetariums for desktop and mobile devices. About Purch Purch is a next-gen digital publishing and marketplace platform uniquely positioned at the intersection of content, commerce and customer. By combining in-depth product reviews, comparisons, and services with industry leading publisher technology, Purch creates a seamless connection between intent-based buyers and sellers. The company generates more than $1billion annually in facilitated commerce through its tech, shopping, lifestyle and SMB brands, including Tom's Guide, Top Ten Reviews, ShopSavvy and Business.com. With more than 1,200 product categories, Purch is the #1source for buying advice for more than 100 million people each month.

