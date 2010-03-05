|
|[July 20, 2017]
|
New partnership between Christiana Care's Gene Editing Institute and NovellusDx speeds progress toward personalized cancer medicine
Personalized cancer therapies are on the horizon thanks to a new genomic
cancer research partnership between the Gene
Editing Institute of Christiana
Care Health System's Helen
F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute and the
biotechnology company NovellusDx.
The Gene Editing Institute has licensed its innovative gene editing
technology to Jerusalem-based NovellusDx to improve the efficiency and
speed of NovellusDx's cancer diagnostic screening tools. With the use of
advanced gene editing technology, NovellusDx will be able to identify
the genetic mechanism responsible for both the onset and progression of
many types of cancer and determine the most effective cancer therapy.
NovellusDx will pay royalties to Christiana Care for ten years for the
use of its innovative gene editing technology.
"This partnership promises to redefine and transform cancer treatment by
speeding progress in breakthrough personalized medicine for many forms
of cancer," said Nicholas
J. Petrelli, M.D., the Bank of America endowed medical director of
Christiana Care's Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute.
"This work has the potential to change the way cancer treatment is
carried out," said Haim
Gil-Ad, CEO of NovellusDx. "Once the genetic makeup of a patient is
known, we will be able to immediately test and monitor the effect of a
patient's mutations in live cells and determine the appropriate
treatment for that patient."
Today, genomic sequencing plays an ever-increasing role in cancer
treatment, but the functional significance of most mutations found in a
patient's DNA is unknown and so is the effect drugs have on them.
NovellusDx will use the gene editing tools to help determine which drug
is best for individual patients by recreating the mutations in a test
system and then screening a series of known cancer drugs against those
mutations to determine their efficacy.
NovellusDx has established a unique approach to identify unknown
"driver" gene mutations that accelerate and facilitate cancer
progression. NovellusDx receives DNA sequence information and
synthesizes the individual patients' mutated genes and tests them in
live cells to define the impact of each mutation on the activity of
signaling pathways of the tumor and suggest the most effective therapy
to the patient's physician.
A $900,000 grant from the U.S.-Israel
Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation in
December 2016 facilitated the Gene Editing Institute-NovellusDx
partnership. The BIRD Foundation promotes collaboration between U.S. and
Israeli companies in a wide range of technological fields for the
purpose of joint product development.
About the Gene Editing Institute
The Gene Editing Institute of Christiana Care Health System's Helen
Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute is a worldwide leader in
personalized genetic medicine. Founded and led by Eric Kmiec, Ph.D., the
Gene Editing Institute is unlocking the genetic mechanisms that drive
cancer and that can lead to new therapies and pharmaceuticals to
revolutionize cancer treatment, as well as providing instruction in the
design and implementation of genetic tools. Gene editing in lung cancer
research has already begun so that clinical trials can be initiated. The
Gene Editing Institute is integrated into the Molecular Screening
Facility at The Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, PA, where its
innovative gene-editing technologies are available to research projects
at Wistar and to external users. Working with Wistar scientists, the
Gene Editing Institute has begun research to conduct a clinical trial in
melanoma. With funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the
Gene Editing Institute is partnering with Nemours to develop a gene
editing strategy for the treatment of sickle cell anemia and leukemia.
About NovellusDx
NovellusDx's mission is to provide functional information about
mutations and their responses to drugs so that oncologists can treat
patients with precision therapies and bio-pharmaceutical companies can
develop drugs more effectively. The NovellusDx approach is to monitor
the functional effects of mutations and observe the effects of drugs,
drug combinations and drug candidates on the activity level caused by
the mutations. NovellusDx's headquarters and research and development
operations are based in Jerusalem, Israel.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005696/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]