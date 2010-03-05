[July 20, 2017] New Peer-Reviewed Study Shows Livongo Decreases Likelihood of High and Low Blood Glucose Readings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR), Livongo members experienced a decreased likelihood of high and low blood glucose (BG) readings. An average 16.4 percent decrease in high blood glucose and an average 18.4 percent decrease in likelihood of having a day with low blood glucose were observed across the study population*. This study demonstrates that by providing the latest blood glucose monitoring technology and personalized coaching, Livongo reduces the likelihood of out-of-range blood glucose checks and helps keep people in range. "Diabetes is an incredibly complex condition and our ability to improve clinical outcomes while reducing the rate of low blood glucose readings is critical," said Dr. Jennifer Schneider, Chief Medical Officer of Livongo. "Out-of-range blood glucose readings are well-recognized barriers to achieving good control. The Livongo for Diabetes program, which uses real-time data to provide personalized information to members, shares that information with the members own care team, and includes live oureach when members are out of range, decreases the risk of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia." Blood glucose levels are a key data point in determining the best steps for managing diabetes. High and low blood glucose values are key drivers of increased healthcare costs and can lead to unnecessary emergency department visits, hospitalization, urgent care visits and office visits as well as missed work days. By decreasing the likelihood of these excursions, Livongo is impacting quality of life and supporting better health outcomes for members and diabetes-related healthcare savings for health providers. Livongo's digital platform for diabetes management has been implemented by leading Fortune 500 companies, innovative health systems, and the largest health plans and pharmacy benefit managers.

About Livongo Health

Livongo is the leading consumer digital health company that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives. We have developed a completely new approach for diabetes management that combines the latest technology with coaching. By offering the right information, tools, and support, at the right time, we provide our members with real-time, personalized insights and support to make diabetes management easier. We're now expanding our unique insights and approach to other chronic conditions. Our approach is leading to better clinical and financial outcomes while also creating a better experience for people with diabetes and related chronic conditions and their care team of family, friends, and medical professionals. For more information visit: www.livongo.com. *Downing J, Bollyky J, Schneider J. Use of a Connected Glucose Meter and Certified Diabetes Educator Coaching to Decrease the Likelihood of Abnormal Blood Glucose Excursions: The Livongo for Diabetes Program J Med Internet Res 2017;19(7):e234, DOI: 10.2196/jmir.6659 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-peer-reviewed-study-shows-livongo-decreases-likelihood-of-high-and-low-blood-glucose-readings-300491319.html SOURCE Livongo

