July 19, 2017 - New Do-it-Yourself Tool to Change the Way Homeowners Go Solar

MONTREAL, July 19, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - Sofdesk, the Montreal based leading software company, announces public solution tool Draw My Roof for homeowners to measure, design and get savings for solar installations and roofing projects. Draw My Roof helps homeowners make an educated decision using a free and interactive tool. Sofdesk is excited to take this first major step in democratizing residential solar energy. Sofdesk's CEO Lennie Moreno vision behind Draw My Roof is to simplify and accelerate the process of going solar. "Why shouldn't homeowners have access to similar tools that solar pros are using? If these tools are easy to use, allow you to get the financial details and baic information that you need to go solar, you'll have a clearer idea of what you want, know the system size you need and have a say in the design of your solar panel system" explains Moreno. With all factors taken into consideration: presence of trees, vents, pipes and other obstacles that can significantly impact the final results, Sofdesk's solar tool gives users a clear idea of what the home will look like with the panels installed. Additionally, the savings breakdown and environmental impact. Draw My Roof is functional in all 50 States and uses an aggregated pricing average based on thousands of local quotes being created for turnkey solutions and the calculations include the 30% Federal Incentive (ITC). As part of Sofdesk's goal to make it easy for homeowners to go solar, SunTrust financing solutions is integrated into Draw My Roof to help qualify clients and better calculate monthly payments.

Sofdesk also implemented a referral program to drive more users to go solar that allows users to send friends the link to design their own system. For each homeowner that requests an in-depth estimated quote for solar panels, their friend who sent the referral could receive a finder's fee. About Sofdesk Sofdesk is a leading software company offering sales acceleration for multiple markets including solar, roofing and utilities. By offering an all-in-one solution, Sofdesk allows companies to scale much quicker and strengthen their infrastructure through project management, automation, sales leads, data and advanced quoting tools to bring any project from contact to completion rapidly. ### SOURCE Sofdesk Inc

