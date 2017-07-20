|
|[July 19, 2017]
|
New Research Shows American Manufacturers are Already Responding to Administration's Regulatory Plans
Exact,
a global frontrunner in business software for small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs), today released new
research reports on business and technology trends in the
manufacturing and wholesale distribution industries. The reports detail
the findings from an independent survey recently commissioned by Exact,
which examined the impact of powerful forces like technology innovation,
business process automation and the new administration's regulatory
outlook on U.S. medium and large wholesale distributors and
manufacturers.
The findings point to optimism from wholesale distribution respondents
regarding the perceived impact of the new administration's plans for
trade deregulation on their businesses - with 63 percent of these
respondents anticipating that the plans will be beneficial to their
businesses. Manufacturers are split, with 50 percent of respondents from
this industry anticipating that the plans will be beneficial to their
businesses. In response to publicly stated pending changes - such as
border tariffs, revoking existing trade agreements and a focus on
"buying American" - about one third of respondents from both industries
have already increased investments in technology and hired more
U.S.-based employees.
Additionally, the survey shows that emerging technology and IT
innovations are significantly disrupting business models in the eyes of
72 percent of wholesale distributors and manufacturers. Notably,
respondents are embracing the "fourth industrial revolution," already
finding value in applying 3D printing, the Industrial Internet of
Things, wearables, virtual reality and other tools to their operations.
The research also proved that business process automation is a strong
value and revenue driver for both wholesale distributors and
manufcturers; respondents cited reduced costs, reduced errors, improved
visibility and improved customer service as top benefits to automating
core business processes.
"Thanks to pending regulatory changes and the extremely disruptive
nature of emerging technology, the manufacturing and wholesale
distribution industries are at the forefront of change," said Alison
Forsythe, managing director of Exact, Macola division. "Within this
climate, our research confirms technology's vital role in both shaping
business models and driving tangible business value in the supply chain.
Business process automation in particular is increasing revenues and
delivering better business performance and customer service."
Key findings by industry include:
Manufacturing
-
Manufacturers who automate their core business processes with software
- 77 percent of respondents - had stronger revenue gains on average in
2016 compared to those who do not automate
-
70 percent of respondents are currently using wearables (e.g., watches
and glasses) in their operations, citing production efficiency, cost
savings and worker safety as the areas positively affected by
implementation
-
81 percent of respondents noted that automation has improved employee
productivity
-
91 percent of manufacturers surveyed are currently using ERP systems
and have found it extremely valuable across operations
Wholesale Distribution
-
92 percent of wholesale distributors either strongly agree or somewhat
agree that Amazon is currently one of their biggest competitors
-
74 percent of respondents view the impact of Amazon as resulting in
customers demanding faster delivery times for orders
-
58 percent of wholesale distributors are currently using connected
machinery (Internet of Things), while 55 percent have made use of
tablets with voice recognition to place orders
-
97 percent of wholesale distributors either strongly agree or somewhat
agree that business process automation has allowed them to better
service customers
Research Reports & Infographic
Both industry reports are
now available for download here.
Click here
to view an infographic on emerging technology adoption.
Survey Methodology
As commissioned by Exact, Macola
division, Berg Research surveyed 409 respondents from medium and large
U.S. wholesale distributors and manufacturers who make or influence IT
decisions within their organizations.
About Exact, Macola Division
Macola is ERP and business
software manufacturers and distributors use to automate, manage and grow
their businesses. The software empowers companies to take control of
cost and complexity at every critical stage from design through delivery
and see all facets of their business from a single application.
Macola is an Exact product. Exact builds business software for SMEs and
their accountants. Our innovative technology is aimed at specific
business needs, providing an overview of today and insights into the
opportunities of tomorrow. Exact inspires businesses to grow. Our 1,600
employees love, share and support our customers' ambition. Like them, we
aim high. Like them, we aspire to lead the way. We know it's a bumpy
road to success. And that's why we build software to help smooth it out,
enabling our customers from all over the world to grow.
Macola. ERP
and business software.
