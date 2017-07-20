[July 19, 2017] New Enhanced Listings on Thomasnet.com Help Industrial Suppliers Reach More Buyers and Engineers

Manufacturers, job shops and distributors interested in reaching North America's largest and most active industrial buying network can now do so for less than $2 per day. With an Enhanced Listing on Thomasnet.com - industry's leading product sourcing and supplier selection platform -- advertisers gain enhanced exposure to the platform's user base of procurement professionals, design engineers, MRO buyers and other purchase decision makers. "Every 2 seconds, a buyer or engineer visits Thomasnet.com to look for a new supplier," said Tony Uphoff, President and CEO of Thomas Publishing. "For just $49 per month, an Enhanced Listing gives suppliers the opportunity to get found by new customers that are ready to buy - 24 hours a day, 365 days per year." While Thomasnet.com does offer a free Basic Listing, an Enhanced Listing gives advertisers a number of competitive advantages over Basic. These include: Priority placement over free Basic Listings in search results for the specific product/service categories relevant to the advertisers' offerings

Assignment into Thomasnet.com's smart classification system of over 60,000 industrial products and services by an editor

A prominent RFI (News - Alert) button to generate/capture quality leads directly from the advertiser's Company Profile

A custom designed Company Profile Ad to differentiate the advertiser from competitors

Access to the Thomasnet.com Client Center dashboard, which allows the advertiser to add a huge amount of detailed content to their Company Profile (such as photos, videos, white papers, line cards, spec sheets and more)

ROI measurement tools to assess the performance of the advertiser's Thomasnet.com program Advertisers with an Enhanced Listing will also receive a free Supplier Evaluation & Risk Report on their company, a $79.95 value. This report combines information from Thomasnet.com and Dun & Bradstreet (News - Alert) , and enables advertisers to see what prospective customers will learn about them when evaluating the financial/operational strength of their business. "Our new Enhanced Listing product gives smaller businesses the ability to plug into the buying activity that's taking place every day on Thomasnet.com," explained Uphoff. "We can now meet the needs of smaller businesses that may be just getting started with their digital marketing and also provide access to our full suite of marketing products as their businesses grow".

To learn more or to get listed, visit business.thomasnet.com/getlisted. About Thomas Thomas Publishing Co. LLC provides solutions to connect B2B buyers with industrial suppliers. These include Thomasnet.com industry's largest Product Sourcing and Supplier Selection platform with information on over 500,000 North American suppliers and more than 6 million products. The company also provides award-winning full-service marketing services, digital product data syndication solutions, and has built more than 5,000 websites for industrial manufacturers and distributors. Thomas delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain professionals make better decisions, through leading titles including Inbound Logistics, Industrial Equipment News (IEN), and Thomas Industry News. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005145/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]