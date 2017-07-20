[July 18, 2017] New Direct-Wire, Double-End T8 LED Type B EarthBulb from EarthTronics Eliminates the Ballasts to Deliver Maximum Energy Saving

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-efficient lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact for its customers, now offers a new high-performance T8 double-end direct-wire LED Type B, 15-watt EarthBulb that provides greater than 60 percent energy savings. By removing the ballast from the equation, direct-wire T8 lamps easily saves up to 5 additional watts of energy per lamp. When replacing 32-watt fluorescent T8 lamps, this new direct-wire solution saves 18 to 22 watts of savings per lamp, resulting in 60 to 70 percent savings, depending on the type of ballast removed from the circuit. The new, double-end design provides a quick, fully UL-listed way to retrofit existing fixtures inexpensively. For simple installation, installers can easily cut the existing fluorescent ballast from the circuit and direct wire the line voltage to the existing shunted or un-shunted lampholder without modification. Just run the black (load) line to one end and white (neutral) to the other end. This labor saving feature enables cost effective installations and an attractive ROI (return on investment). Engineered for high lumen maintenance more than a 50,000 hour rated life, the DLC-listed, 120/277V EarthBulb is available in 3500K, 4000K and 5000K with a CRI (News - Alert) greater than 82. Its 300-degree beam angle provides wide light distribution with 2200 lumens easily replacing 48 inch fluorescent linear lamps. At just 15 watts it operates at an industry leading 147 lumen per watt. In addition, 24 inch, 36 inch and U-bend double end direct wire lamps are also available. For more information about the EarthTronics products, visit www.earthtronics.com.

About EarthTronics Founded in 2007, EarthTronics, Inc. is a Michigan based company located in Muskegon. Our products are sold under the EarthBulb brand name and are found in commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthBulb lamps provide over 80% energy savings. EarthTronics energy efficient lighting solutions include LED light bulbs, linear LED and LED Fixtures. EarthBulb LED solutions are excellent for decorative and display lighting, downlights and general area lighting. EarthTronics covers it all. EarthTronics has warehousing in the United States and Canada. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718006144/en/

