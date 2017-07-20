[July 18, 2017] New Fashion E-Commerce leader, Floryday Reports the Continued Success of its Global Market Expansion

HONG KONG, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in early 2016, Hong Kong-based e-commerce platform, Floryday, a subsidiary of Flatworld Commerce Limited, has rapidly developed international momentum. Specialising in providing women's fashion apparel and accessories at competitive prices, Floryday now continues to undergo significant growth as it focuses on expansion into the overseas fashion markets valued at over $1 trillion USD. Floryday is already enjoying significant international commerce from overseas markets including America, Europe, Africa and Australia, thanks in part to its focus upon the quality of its user experience achieved through the enhanced customer engagement points of a global customer service team offering guaranteed 24/7 availability as well as fluid range of generous customer promotions, flash sales, lightning-quick global delivery, and worry-free exchange and return policy. The expanding international customer base of Floryday is further supported by the company's maintenance of affordable pricepoints to ensure the widest possible customer appeal, as well as by its frequent and varied clothing range launches that address an abundant category selection, made possible by a sizeable international designer team that ensures Floryday remains at the forefront of all seasonal trends. Anna Tan, Marketing Supervisor at Floryday commented: "From day one, Floryday has been about providing the best possible shopping experience to consumers all around the world and by doing this with attentiveness to their experience, we ensure that Floryday provides the consumer with something special.

"We have successfully brought back the personal qualities of online shopping with factors such as our 24/7 global customer service and innovative flash offers, which provide the refreshing sensation of real shop assistants and a market-like atmosphere.

"Floryday has enjoyed significant profitability since its inception and everyone is delighted by the acclaim our e-commerce platform has already received. We are confident that Floryday will continue to penetrate the global fashion market and to establish itself as a frontrunner in the bright future of e-commerce." As Floryday continues its successful penetration into the substantial global online fashion markets, the Hong Kong business appears poised to complete its aim to successfully establish itself as one of the world's new leading e-commerce platforms by its second complete year of operation. About Floryday Floryday is a Hong Kong-based online shopping mall featuring the latest trends in women's fashion apparel and accessories, providing quality products by the world's most trusted and respected designers while offering each customer an inspirational, highly personal online boutique environment in which they both feel truly valued and can confidently discover the perfect outfit for any occasion. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fashion-e-commerce-leader-floryday-reports-the-continued-success-of-its-global-market-expansion-300489765.html SOURCE Flatworld Commerce Limited

