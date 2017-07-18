[July 14, 2017] New Altman Vilandrie & Company, SSI Infographic Reveals How, Where and When We Watch TV

A new infographic from Altman Vilandrie & Company and SSI depicts the current trends in how Americans watch television and video based on data from Altman Vilandrie & Company's annual survey of approximately 5000 U.S. consumers. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005327/en/ New Altman Vilandrie & Company, SSI infographic shows new trends in online viewing, mobile viewing, cable TV subscriptions and more. (Photo: Business Wire) The video survey, hich has been overseen by Altman Vilandrie & Company Director Jonathan Hurd since its inception in 2010, tracks viewer preferences on issues like frequency of online and mobile viewing, tablet use, live-TV viewing rates, remote control preference, cord-cutting and more. The full infographic can be found here. For more on the survey data, check out Hurd's article on the SSI blog. For more information on the survey, please contact: videosurvey@altvil.com. About Altman Vilandrie & Company

Altman Vilandrie & Company is a strategy consulting group that focuses on the telecom, media, technology and investor sectors. The company's consultants are experienced in strategy, marketing, finance, M&A, technology, regulatory and operations disciplines. Based in Boston, with offices in New York City and San Francisco, Altman Vilandrie & Company enables clients to seize new opportunities, navigate mounting challenges, improve business performance and increase investor value within complex and converging industries. Ninety percent of the boutique firm's operator clients are large- to mid-cap companies including service providers, technology and software developers and media companies. Altman Vilandrie & Company's financial clients include many of the largest and most prominent investors in the telecom, media and technology markets. About SSI Celebrating 40 years in business, SSI is the premier global provider of data solutions and technology for consumer and business-to-business survey research. SSI reaches participants in 90+ sample countries via internet, telephone, mobile/wireless and mixed-access offerings. SSI staff operates from 40 offices and remote staff in more than 20 countries, offering sample, data collection, CATI, questionnaire design consultation, programming and hosting, online custom reporting and data processing. SSI's employees serve more than 3,500 customers worldwide. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005327/en/

