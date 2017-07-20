[July 13, 2017] New "Vacation" Site Reveals the Smartest Ways to Incorporate VIP Experiences into Your Honeymoon

NEW YORK, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the bridal couple, you are center stage at your wedding. You feel like royalty from limo rides to and from the ceremony, doting bridesmaids and groomsmen, and an elegant meal with champagne while dressed in your finest. As a newlywed couple, you will want that euphoria to continue on your honeymoon – and it can, regardless of your budget, if you work with an expert travel agent. Travel agents are destination experts and have years of experience in customizing unique honeymoons with VIP experiences (http://bit.ly/2tIC9uU), all designed around your budget. Expert agents are destination connoisseurs and advocates for their clients, all rolled into one, according to Vacation (www.vacation.com), a new travel site centered around the emotional reasons why people travel. A well-connected travel agent has the insider knowledge to garner perks for honeymooners, such as a personal car and driver, a suite upgrade or a private tour of a popular tourist attraction to create a YOHO experience. (You only honeymoon once, right?) "An estimated 1.4 million U.S. couples plan a honeymoon each year, but those who can truly spend their vacation relaxing are the ones who work with a travel agent who is trained in designing unique itineraries and skilled at helping prepare couples for one of their most memorable life experiences," said Brian Hegarty, Vice President of Marketing for Vacation. "When planning your honeymoon, we recommend working with a qualified travel expert who can turn your dreams into reality while maximizing your budget." Vacation has certified honeymoon specialists available to answer the questions all honeymooners tend to ask, from where to go and what to do, and more importantly, how to afford it within their budget. Based on their knowledge, firsthand experience and areas of specialization, these travel experts can create customized honeymoon experiences. Couples can turn to Vacation to read advice on how to travel like a VIP. Here are a few tips on when to go, what to do and how to save for one's blissful journey to the start of a newly wedded life: Travel Destinations . Use the interactive tools (http://bit.ly/2slHtoB) on Vacation to receive inspiration and to help you narrow down your choices. The quizzes and planning calendar help guide where to go and when to go based on your timing, personalities and individual wish lists. If you can't come to a consensus, a travel agent is well-experienced in designing a custom itinerary that will make you both happy.

Travel Budget. Knowing your budget is an important detail, and so is sticking to it. Consider booking an all-inclusive vacation so you will know in advance how much you will spend on food, drinks and entertainment. With an all-inclusive, whether it is a resort or a cruise vacation, you may also be able to obtain bonus amenities such as spa and tour credits.

Planning Timeline . Booking your honeymoon package nine to 10 months in advance is ideal, but begin researching destinations a year out. Specialty excursions and the most highly-desired rooms at hotels and resorts fill up quickly.

Travel Seasons. Spring and fall – known as "shoulder seasons" – are perfect for traveling to certain destinations. Airlines often have the best availability and many hotels and cruise lines offer discounts and value-added packages. The money you save on a flight can go toward an upgrade, such as a private car that will whisk you away from the airport to the hotel, while others wait in line.

Spring and fall – known as "shoulder seasons" – are perfect for traveling to certain destinations. Airlines often have the best availability and many hotels and cruise lines offer discounts and value-added packages. The money you save on a flight can go toward an upgrade, such as a private car that will whisk you away from the airport to the hotel, while others wait in line. Use a Travel Agent. A travel expert can help you secure VIP add-ons, such as a room upgrade, access to private lounges or dinner reservations at the most sought after restaurant – all at no additional charge to you. They also share insider advice like the need for visas or vaccinations, the best day for certain tours, how to avoid crowds, and whether it's best to use cash or than credit. Vacation is a celebration of why people travel and its six categories—including Play (Adventures + Events), Unwind (Resorts + Spas), Bond (Families + Groups), Celebrate (Weddings + Honeymoons), Savor (Food + Wine), and Explore (Destinations + Cultures)—are filled with rich content. The articles, online quizzes, videos, infographics, and podcasts are designed to help modern travelers plan a vacay they're going to love. In fact, it will be Love at First Travel. Vacation inspires, informs and guides travelers throughout their planning process, making every step—from researching a destination to connecting with the ideal travel expert—as rewarding as possible. The content-rich website is powered by Travel Leaders Group (www.travelleadersgroup.com), one of the industry's largest travel agency companies, with annual sales over $21 billion through over 7,000 locations. Check out Vacation at www.vacation.com and follow us on social media at #LoveUrVacay.



