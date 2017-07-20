ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CALL RECORDING MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Research Points to 20% Boost in Sales for Top Performing Companies That Prioritize Developing Passion and the Drive to Achieve
[July 13, 2017]

New Research Points to 20% Boost in Sales for Top Performing Companies That Prioritize Developing Passion and the Drive to Achieve


What's the formula for sales team excellence at top performing companies?

New research from Integrity Solutions - conducted in partnership with the Sales Management Association - points to the importance of developing passion, attitudes, beliefs, and the drive to achieve.

The research - detailed in a report released today from Integrity Solutions - is a survey of more than 200 sales organizations nationwide. The core findings shed new light about how to best develop sales team excellence.

According to the research results, more than 80% of those surveyed believe that achievement drive makes an important difference to sales success - as much or more than a focus on selling skills or equipping sales people with product knowledge.

Achievement drive is defined as the energy released when people are passionate about what they're doing, are highly motivated, and have the right attitude about their abilities to achieve key goals.

According to the data, just a little more than 25% of the sales leaders surveyed say they're effective at developing achievement drive in their people.

But the organizations that do actively develop sales people's passions and achievement drive are considered top performers, withsales increases averaging 20% over others.

"That's the key finding here - and it runs counter to so much that's out there around sales training," said Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. "Our data is showing that most companies aren't focused on developing motivation and passion - even though they know it's important - but those that do are getting stronger sales results," Esterday added.

Integrity Solutions new report on the research findings details more about the findings and their implications. The complimentary report is available for download here.


About Integrity Solutions

Integrity Solutions develops innovative, practical training and learning-related solutions in sales performance, coaching and customer service. The firm has worked for the past 45 years on a global scale in more than 130 countries across the business spectrum, including healthcare, financial services, energy and utilities, and a variety of other industries. The firm was named to Selling Power magazine's 2017 list of Top 20 Sales Training Companies, an honor that the performance improvement firm has received for the second straight year. Integrity Solutions was also named to the Sales Training Watch Lists by Training Industry, Inc. for both 2017 and 2016. The prestigious ranking recognizes top sales training providers across the globe as part of Training Industry's commitment to continuously monitor the training marketplace for the best providers and services. Learn more at: www.integritysolutions.com


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy