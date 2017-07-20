[July 13, 2017] New Research Points to 20% Boost in Sales for Top Performing Companies That Prioritize Developing Passion and the Drive to Achieve

What's the formula for sales team excellence at top performing companies? New research from Integrity Solutions - conducted in partnership with the Sales Management Association - points to the importance of developing passion, attitudes, beliefs, and the drive to achieve. The research - detailed in a report released today from Integrity Solutions - is a survey of more than 200 sales organizations nationwide. The core findings shed new light about how to best develop sales team excellence. According to the research results, more than 80% of those surveyed believe that achievement drive makes an important difference to sales success - as much or more than a focus on selling skills or equipping sales people with product knowledge. Achievement drive is defined as the energy released when people are passionate about what they're doing, are highly motivated, and have the right attitude about their abilities to achieve key goals. According to the data, just a little more than 25% of the sales leaders surveyed say they're effective at developing achievement drive in their people. But the organizations that do actively develop sales people's passions and achievement drive are considered top performers, withsales increases averaging 20% over others. "That's the key finding here - and it runs counter to so much that's out there around sales training," said Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. "Our data is showing that most companies aren't focused on developing motivation and passion - even though they know it's important - but those that do are getting stronger sales results," Esterday added. Integrity Solutions new report on the research findings details more about the findings and their implications. The complimentary report is available for download here.

About Integrity Solutions Integrity Solutions develops innovative, practical training and learning-related solutions in sales performance, coaching and customer service. The firm has worked for the past 45 years on a global scale in more than 130 countries across the business spectrum, including healthcare, financial services, energy and utilities, and a variety of other industries. The firm was named to Selling Power magazine's 2017 list of Top 20 Sales Training Companies, an honor that the performance improvement firm has received for the second straight year. Integrity Solutions was also named to the Sales Training Watch Lists by Training Industry, Inc. for both 2017 and 2016. The prestigious ranking recognizes top sales training providers across the globe as part of Training Industry's commitment to continuously monitor the training marketplace for the best providers and services. Learn more at: www.integritysolutions.com View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713006026/en/

