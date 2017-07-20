|
New Research Points to 20% Boost in Sales for Top Performing Companies That Prioritize Developing Passion and the Drive to Achieve
What's the formula for sales team excellence at top performing companies?
New research from Integrity Solutions - conducted in partnership with
the Sales Management Association - points to the importance of
developing passion, attitudes, beliefs, and the drive to achieve.
The research - detailed in a report released today from Integrity
Solutions - is a survey of more than 200 sales organizations nationwide.
The core findings shed new light about how to best develop sales team
excellence.
According to the research results, more than 80% of those surveyed
believe that achievement drive makes an important difference to
sales success - as much or more than a focus on selling skills or
equipping sales people with product knowledge.
Achievement drive is defined as the energy released when people are
passionate about what they're doing, are highly motivated, and have the
right attitude about their abilities to achieve key goals.
According to the data, just a little more than 25% of the sales leaders
surveyed say they're effective at developing achievement drive in their
people.
But the organizations that do actively develop sales people's passions
and achievement drive are considered top performers, withsales
increases averaging 20% over others.
"That's the key finding here - and it runs counter to so much that's out
there around sales training," said Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity
Solutions. "Our data is showing that most companies aren't focused on
developing motivation and passion - even though they know it's important
- but those that do are getting stronger sales results," Esterday added.
Integrity Solutions new report on the research findings details more
about the findings and their implications. The complimentary report is
available for download
here.
