|
|[July 13, 2017]
|
New SISSEL Myofascia Roller Provides Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation
SISSEL, the chosen brand of more than 500,000 medical and fitness
professionals worldwide, has announced that its newest product, the
SISSEL® Myofascia Roller, is now available to US professionals and
consumers.
Known for more than 30 years in Europe and around the globe for its
slogan, "the Natural Way of Sweden," SISSEL has been developing and
providing professional products for fitness, wellness, healthy sitting
and sleeping.
SISSEL,
a company with Swedish roots and headquartered in Germany, is
specialized for high quality products. The company's newly available
SISSEL® Myofascia Roller is specifically designed to help the user
enhance muscle activity and regeneration through the targeted release
and relaxation of muscles and fascial soft tissue.
Physical therapists have enthusiastically recommended the product to
patients for its help with muscle function, regeneration and
flexibility, as well as for use in the prevention of muscle sorenes.
Areas of application include massage of neck, shoulder, upper arm and
back, hip and calf muscles, and the thighs. With the product, uniquely
equipped with hand grips on the ends, a user can provide himself/herself
with an intense, deep penetrating massage. Plus, with its unique
ergonomic recess, the user can easily enhance daily exercising.
The shape-retaining, rugged, easy-to-use product is also an anatomically
optimized size for extra comfort. SISSEL® Myofascia Roller is light
weight and can be easily used at home, in the office, on vacation or for
home health care purposes.
Now available to US health and fitness professionals as well as
direct-to-consumer, SISSEL's product range also includes yoga, exercise
and Pilates equipment; back and neck products; ergonomic seating; and a
full assortment of therapy and massage products.
SISSEL utilizes only the highest quality materials in the creation of
its products. The company maintains interactive relationships with
health and fitness professionals, as well as end users, to apply
constructive input and feedback to the product design process, resulting
in a comprehensive selection of user-friendly, superior quality,
effective healthy living, fitness and wellness selections.
SISSEL® has been providing exercise equipment and physical
therapy products for more than three decades. SISSEL products are
manufactured with the highest quality standards. Learn more at www.sisselshop.com.
Media: To arrange interviews, receive product photos, sample products or
learn more about the SISSEL brand, contact Paul Williams, at
310/569-0023 or via paul@medialinecommunications.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713005995/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]