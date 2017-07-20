[July 13, 2017] New SISSEL Myofascia Roller Provides Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation

SISSEL, the chosen brand of more than 500,000 medical and fitness professionals worldwide, has announced that its newest product, the SISSEL® Myofascia Roller, is now available to US professionals and consumers. Known for more than 30 years in Europe and around the globe for its slogan, "the Natural Way of Sweden," SISSEL has been developing and providing professional products for fitness, wellness, healthy sitting and sleeping. SISSEL, a company with Swedish roots and headquartered in Germany, is specialized for high quality products. The company's newly available SISSEL® Myofascia Roller is specifically designed to help the user enhance muscle activity and regeneration through the targeted release and relaxation of muscles and fascial soft tissue. Physical therapists have enthusiastically recommended the product to patients for its help with muscle function, regeneration and flexibility, as well as for use in the prevention of muscle sorenes. Areas of application include massage of neck, shoulder, upper arm and back, hip and calf muscles, and the thighs. With the product, uniquely equipped with hand grips on the ends, a user can provide himself/herself with an intense, deep penetrating massage. Plus, with its unique ergonomic recess, the user can easily enhance daily exercising. The shape-retaining, rugged, easy-to-use product is also an anatomically optimized size for extra comfort. SISSEL® Myofascia Roller is light weight and can be easily used at home, in the office, on vacation or for home health care purposes. Now available to US health and fitness professionals as well as direct-to-consumer, SISSEL's product range also includes yoga, exercise and Pilates equipment; back and neck products; ergonomic seating; and a full assortment of therapy and massage products.

SISSEL utilizes only the highest quality materials in the creation of its products. The company maintains interactive relationships with health and fitness professionals, as well as end users, to apply constructive input and feedback to the product design process, resulting in a comprehensive selection of user-friendly, superior quality, effective healthy living, fitness and wellness selections. SISSEL® has been providing exercise equipment and physical therapy products for more than three decades. SISSEL products are manufactured with the highest quality standards. Learn more at www.sisselshop.com. Media: To arrange interviews, receive product photos, sample products or learn more about the SISSEL brand, contact Paul Williams, at 310/569-0023 or via paul@medialinecommunications.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713005995/en/

