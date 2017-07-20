|
|[July 13, 2017]
|
New KLAS results rate S&P Consultants' as a select firm in the latest Implementation Services 2017 report
The latest KLAS Report, Implementation Services 2017, has
just been released, and as mentioned on the KLAS website, one provider
stated that "S&P Consultants' tools are actually a little more mature
and seasoned... I think it is a very good model."1 S&P
Consultants deploys InTegritySM methodology-used in
implementing Cerner (News - Alert) HIS solutions. This marks the second time this year
S&P has been rated in a KLAS report, having also been included in the
prestigious "2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report, in January.
For the report, KLAS spoke with more than 650 organizations for insight
on their implementation experiences with a variety of vendors and how
well they live up to expectations
"To be cited by the industry-and our peers-for exceeding client
expectations is very gratifying, because it gets right to the heart of
what we promise our clients. To be recognized by KLAS twice in a period
of less than six months is pretty amazing. I think that it speaks to the
quality of our consultants, of course, but also to our process and
methodology," said Andy Splitz, Cofounder and CEO of S&P Consultants.
"This report, in particular, focuses on implementation services where
our InTegrity offering is proving to be a game-changer."
S&P was rated in the Support & Staffing category as a
firm with 6-9 validated projects within the report. The findings for the
category, which focuses on staffing support during implementation
projects and staff augmentation for specific roles, noted S&P's
responsive and engaged executive team, along with "a depth of knowledge
that allows them to adapt and change according to clients' needs."
As part of the report, candid and anonymized feedback from confirmed S&P
lients was provided1 . Many of those comments spoke to how
S&P's expertise helped all parties in the implementation achieve their
common goal:
"The experience of the team that S&P Consultants put together for us
was impressive. The responsiveness has also been great. There have been
a couple of times when we have had to adjust and ramp up unexpectedly in
an area that we weren't planning to. S&P Consultants has been able to
fit those needs. They also supply resources that are savvy in terms of
our vendor; those resources provide additional insight into things that
help us work with our vendor as our partner."
-Executive, Dec
2016, People and Knowledge
"S&P Consultants… showed a depth of knowledge in the applications we
needed help with and a due diligence to the work, and they were great
people to work with. S&P Consultants provided a wealth of knowledge that
helped to guide a lot of our leadership's design decisions."
-
Manager/Analyst, Oct 2016, People and Knowledge
"[S&P Consultants] went above and beyond. They even stayed engaged
with us after the project timeline was done. If we had a question, we
could reach out to any of the consultants, and they were happy to
respond. They helped us reign-in our physician leadership and helped us
bring up great points for quality documentation."
-
Manager/Analyst, Oct 2016, Project Results
This year, S&P Consultants formalized their implementation approach,
launching the InTegrity offering during HIMSS in February. According to
Zach Johnson, S&P's VP of Business Development, "InTegrity is a
unique approach to HIT implementations that helps clients ensure their
team's success, deliver the highest-quality result, and maximize their
ROI. InTegrity seamlessly layers on top of the vendor's
framework-injecting intelligent "DNA" into critical moments of the
process that helps client bind strategy to execution. Our approach adds
a level of granularity and client-specificity to the vendor's general
framework, so that real-world conditions are taken into account.
InTegrity accurately reflects the actual situation, resources,
leadership, objectives and day-to-day reality in a way that greatly
improves the chances for a smooth and successful implementation."
About S&P Consultants:
S&P Consultants enjoys a 20-year
reputation for "doing the right thing" in healthcare IT, facilitating
realistic interactions among all parties in HIS implementations. Their
InTegritySM approach provides a solid "genetic
roadmap" and adaptive framework to organizations looking to assure the
success of complex projects.
1 - The above commentary was collected about S&P HIT
Implementation Support and Staffing by KLAS Oct-Dec 2016. Visit www.klasresearch.com
for a complete view.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713005941/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]