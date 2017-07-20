[July 13, 2017] New KLAS results rate S&P Consultants' as a select firm in the latest Implementation Services 2017 report

The latest KLAS Report, Implementation Services 2017, has just been released, and as mentioned on the KLAS website, one provider stated that "S&P Consultants' tools are actually a little more mature and seasoned... I think it is a very good model."1 S&P Consultants deploys InTegritySM methodology-used in implementing Cerner (News - Alert) HIS solutions. This marks the second time this year S&P has been rated in a KLAS report, having also been included in the prestigious "2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report, in January. For the report, KLAS spoke with more than 650 organizations for insight on their implementation experiences with a variety of vendors and how well they live up to expectations "To be cited by the industry-and our peers-for exceeding client expectations is very gratifying, because it gets right to the heart of what we promise our clients. To be recognized by KLAS twice in a period of less than six months is pretty amazing. I think that it speaks to the quality of our consultants, of course, but also to our process and methodology," said Andy Splitz, Cofounder and CEO of S&P Consultants. "This report, in particular, focuses on implementation services where our InTegrity offering is proving to be a game-changer." S&P was rated in the Support & Staffing category as a firm with 6-9 validated projects within the report. The findings for the category, which focuses on staffing support during implementation projects and staff augmentation for specific roles, noted S&P's responsive and engaged executive team, along with "a depth of knowledge that allows them to adapt and change according to clients' needs." As part of the report, candid and anonymized feedback from confirmed S&P lients was provided1 . Many of those comments spoke to how S&P's expertise helped all parties in the implementation achieve their common goal: "The experience of the team that S&P Consultants put together for us was impressive. The responsiveness has also been great. There have been a couple of times when we have had to adjust and ramp up unexpectedly in an area that we weren't planning to. S&P Consultants has been able to fit those needs. They also supply resources that are savvy in terms of our vendor; those resources provide additional insight into things that help us work with our vendor as our partner."

-Executive, Dec 2016, People and Knowledge "S&P Consultants… showed a depth of knowledge in the applications we needed help with and a due diligence to the work, and they were great people to work with. S&P Consultants provided a wealth of knowledge that helped to guide a lot of our leadership's design decisions."

- Manager/Analyst, Oct 2016, People and Knowledge

"[S&P Consultants] went above and beyond. They even stayed engaged with us after the project timeline was done. If we had a question, we could reach out to any of the consultants, and they were happy to respond. They helped us reign-in our physician leadership and helped us bring up great points for quality documentation."

- Manager/Analyst, Oct 2016, Project Results This year, S&P Consultants formalized their implementation approach, launching the InTegrity offering during HIMSS in February. According to Zach Johnson, S&P's VP of Business Development, "InTegrity is a unique approach to HIT implementations that helps clients ensure their team's success, deliver the highest-quality result, and maximize their ROI. InTegrity seamlessly layers on top of the vendor's framework-injecting intelligent "DNA" into critical moments of the process that helps client bind strategy to execution. Our approach adds a level of granularity and client-specificity to the vendor's general framework, so that real-world conditions are taken into account. InTegrity accurately reflects the actual situation, resources, leadership, objectives and day-to-day reality in a way that greatly improves the chances for a smooth and successful implementation." About S&P Consultants:

S&P Consultants enjoys a 20-year reputation for "doing the right thing" in healthcare IT, facilitating realistic interactions among all parties in HIS implementations. Their InTegritySM approach provides a solid "genetic roadmap" and adaptive framework to organizations looking to assure the success of complex projects. 1 - The above commentary was collected about S&P HIT Implementation Support and Staffing by KLAS Oct-Dec 2016. Visit www.klasresearch.com for a complete view. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713005941/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]