NEW RESEARCH: CX in the Telecom Industry

Today, customer experience (CX) intelligence leader, InMoment, released a new report titled "Customer Experience in the Telecom Industry," based on proprietary research into a sector that, amidst healthy profits, is one of the most vilified when it comes to customer relationships. "Telecom providers face huge challenges in delivering a great experience, from infinitely complex logistics, to an insane rate of innovation, to cut-throat competition," said Erich Dietz, senior VP at InMoment. "And while they may have a higher mountain to climb, that's the business they're in, and they've got to do better for their customers. There is no magic bullet that will turn a poor experience into something special, but by listening to customers, we've pinpointed areas that can move the needle if providers commit. We look forward to sharing those findings, and inspiring important conversations about how providers can improve their relationships, and their business." Visit here to ownload the free report. On Tuesday, InMoment will air a free webinar on the report's findings, titled, "From Fickle to Forever: CX Strategies to Help Telecommunications Providers Increase Retention and Inspire Loyalty." DATE: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

REGISTER: Click here for complimentary registration

Also based on the study, which included more than 11,000 U.S. consumers, the webinar explores the serious perception problem telecoms face when it comes to customer retention and loyalty. InMoment will go inside the data to understand why consumers feel the way they do, and will identify places and specific steps CX leaders can take to change the conversation-with both customers and employees. Key discussion points will include: Understanding the differences in customer perception at key milestones

How digital natives are changing expectations

The role of choice and loyalty in retention

Best places and practices for deploying human talent

How customer expectations differ by service line (internet, mobile, streaming, television, telephone)

