|[July 13, 2017]
NEW RESEARCH: CX in the Telecom Industry
Today, customer
experience (CX) intelligence leader, InMoment,
released a new report titled "Customer
Experience in the Telecom Industry," based on proprietary research
into a sector that, amidst healthy profits, is one of the most vilified
when it comes to customer relationships.
"Telecom providers face huge challenges in delivering a great
experience, from infinitely complex logistics, to an insane rate of
innovation, to cut-throat competition," said Erich Dietz, senior VP at
InMoment. "And while they may have a higher mountain to climb, that's
the business they're in, and they've got to do better for their
customers. There is no magic bullet that will turn a poor experience
into something special, but by listening to customers, we've pinpointed
areas that can move the needle if providers commit. We look forward to
sharing those findings, and inspiring important conversations about how
providers can improve their relationships, and their business."
Visit here
to ownload the free report.
On Tuesday, InMoment will air a free webinar on the report's findings,
titled, "From Fickle to Forever: CX Strategies to Help
Telecommunications Providers Increase Retention and Inspire Loyalty."
DATE: Tuesday, July 25, 2017
TIME: 1 p.m. ET
REGISTER: Click here
for complimentary registration
Also based on the study, which included more than 11,000 U.S. consumers,
the webinar explores the serious perception problem telecoms face when
it comes to customer retention and loyalty. InMoment will go inside the
data to understand why consumers feel the way they do, and will identify
places and specific steps CX leaders can take to change the
conversation-with both customers and employees. Key discussion points
will include:
-
Understanding the differences in customer perception at key milestones
-
How digital natives are changing expectations
-
The role of choice and loyalty in retention
-
Best places and practices for deploying human talent
-
How customer expectations differ by service line (internet, mobile,
streaming, television, telephone)
