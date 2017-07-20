|
New Imaging Technique Fast Enough to Watch Molecular Dynamics Involved in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Researchers have developed a fast and practical molecular-scale imaging
technique that could let scientists view never-before-seen dynamics of
biological processes involved in neurodegenerative diseases such as
Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis.
The new technique reveals a sample's chemical makeup as well as the
orientation of molecules making up that sample, information that can be
used to understand how molecules are behaving. What's more, it acquires
this information in mere seconds, significantly faster than the minutes
required by other techniques. The faster speed means it will be possible
for the first time to watch disease progression in living animal models
at the molecular level. With further development, the technique might
also be used to detect early signs of neurodegenerative diseases in
people.
In Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high impact research, researchers led
by Sophie Brasselet of the Institut
Fresnel, CNRS, Aix Marseille Université, France, report their new
technique, called high-speed polarization resolved coherent Raman
scattering imaging. They used artificial lipid membranes to demonstrate
the technique's capabilities for enhancing neurological research.
The artificial membranes used in the study are made of packed layers of
lipids that are similar to those found in the myelin sheath that covers
axons to help electrical impulses move quickly and efficiently. When
diseases such as Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis progress, these
lipids start to disorganize and the lipid layers lose their adhesion.
This ultimately causes the myelin sheath to detach from the axon and
leads to malfunctioning neural signals.
"We designed a technique able to image molecular organization in cells
and tissues that can ultimately let us see the early stage of this
detachment and how lipids are organized within this myelin sheath," said
Brasselet. "This could help us understand the progression of diseases by
identifying the stage at which lipids start disorganizing, for example,
and what molecular changes are occurring during this time. This could
allow new targeted drug treatments that work differently than those used
now."
Watching molecules in real time
The new technique developed by Brasselet and her research team makes use
of a nonlinear effect called coherent Raman scattering that occurs when
light ineracts with molecules. The frequency, or wavelength, of the
nonlinear signal provides the chemical makeup of a sample based on its
molecular vibrations, without the need to add any additional fluorescent
labels or chemicals.
The researchers built on an existing approach called stimulated Raman
scattering imaging, which enhances the Raman signal by modulating the
laser light's intensity, or power. To obtain molecular orientation
information from the coherent Raman signal, the researchers used an
electro-optical device called a Pockels cell to quickly modulate the
laser's polarization rather than its intensity.
"We took the concept of intensity modulation used for stimulated Raman
scattering and transposed it to polarization modulation using an
off-the-shelf device," said Brasselet. "The signal detection for our
technique is very similar to what is done with stimulated Raman
scattering, except that instead of detecting only the intensity of the
light, we detect polarization information that tells us if molecules are
highly oriented or totally disorganized."
The key, however, is to acquire orientation information fast enough to
capture highly dynamic biological processes on a molecular level.
Previous methods were slow because they acquired an image, then the
polarization information, and then repeated the process to capture
changes over time. By modulating the laser polarization very fast, the
researchers could take measurements pixel by pixel, in real time.
With the new approach, it takes less than a second to acquire lipid
orientation information in a large image that contains several cells.
This information is then used to construct a sequence of "lipid order"
images that shows molecular orientation dynamics at subsecond time
scales.
Measuring single membranes
The researchers showed that their technique could reveal deformation and
lipid organization in artificial lipid membranes resembling the packed
membranes of myelin. The technique was even sensitive enough to measure
the organization of lipids around red blood cells, which have only a
single lipid membrane.
"Even though we only demonstrated the technique with model membranes and
single cells, this technique is translatable to biological tissue," said
Brasselet. "It will show us how molecules behave, information that is
not available from the micron-scale morphological images taken with
traditional microscopy techniques."
Brasselet said that the new technique could be used in the near future
to better understand progression in diseases that involve a breakdown of
the myelin sheath, such as Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis. For
example, it could be used to image neurons in living mice by combining
the Raman scattering technique with existing methods in which tiny
windows are implanted in the brains and spinal cords of laboratory
animals.
"Ultimately, we would like to develop coherent Raman imaging so that it
could be used in the body to detect diseases in their early stages,"
said Brasselet. "To do this, the technique would have to be adapted to
work with endoscopes or other tools in development that allow
light-based imaging inside the body."
Paper: M. Hofer, N.K. Balla, S. Brasselet, "High speed
polarization resolved coherent Raman scattering imaging," Optica,
Volume 4, Issue 7, 795-801 (2017).
DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.4.000795
