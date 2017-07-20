[July 13, 2017] New Original Research Shows Opportunities for Marketers to Get More from Their Content When They Manage it as a Business Asset

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just released a brand-new, original research report focused exclusively on how content marketers strategically manage their organizations' content. The inaugural 2017 Content Management & Strategy Survey shows there are opportunities for marketers to get more from their content when they manage it as a business asset. The research was conducted to support CMI's Intelligent Content Conference, which focuses on content strategy for marketing practitioners. To see our analysis and download the full report visit: http://contentmarketinginstitute.com/2017/07/content-management-strategy-research The CMI Research team surveyed 411 marketers from the CMI audience to learn how they manage content within their organizations. What did we find?

There is a huge opportunity for marketers to get more from the content they're developing. Other Key Highlights: Most marketers say their organization values content as an asset—but it isn't treated as such.

92% of content marketers say their organization views content as a business asset, yet fewer than half (46%) have a documented strategy for managing content as a business asset.

Many of the structures needed to manage content as an asset are not in place.

For example, only 29% of respondents have established a message architecture/messaging framework.

Too much human intervention is needed to repurpose content.

Fewer than one in four (24%) repondents say they can always or frequently repurpose content without a great deal of human intervention.

Technology is underutilized—or is lacking altogether.

Only 18% of respondents feel their organization has the right technology in place to manage their content marketing efforts. Another 45% say they have technology tools, but aren't using them to their potential. "Our inaugural Content Management & Strategy Survey shows there is a huge opportunity for marketers to get more from their content investments – to plan, create, and strategically deliver content in a more efficient manner," says Lisa Murton Beets, Research Director, Content Marketing Institute. "The research showed most organizations view content as a business asset, yet many are in the early phases of putting the right structures in place to effectively manage content. Marketers can use this research to see how they compare to their peers in terms of managing content." The Intelligent Content Conference will be held March 20-22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information visit: http://www.intelligentcontentconference.com/

To view all CMI research visit: contentmarketinginstitute.com/research To subscribe to the Content Strategy for Marketers newsletter visit: http://info.contentmarketinginstitute.com/acton/form/5141/0022:d-0001/0/index.htm About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI's Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and the Intelligent Content Conference event is held every spring. CMI publishes the bi-monthly magazine Chief Content Officer, and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organised by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organiser in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-original-research-shows-opportunities-for-marketers-to-get-more-from-their-content-when-they-manage-it-as-a-business-asset-300484944.html SOURCE Content Marketing Institute

