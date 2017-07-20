[July 13, 2017] New Digital Platform Simplifies Social Media

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPage, a new social media platform, is giving people a simplified way to stay connected by focusing on each user's biography and eliminating information overload.

Unlike other social networking sites, BioPage gives users ample room to craft their bio, allowing them to get creative and really share their story. A bio is so much more than a résumé, letting people to write in their own style, make a statement, and share their own point of view.

BioPage also limits the number of times users can post per day, preventing users from being bombarded with status updates and having to scroll through post after post just to keep up with it all.

BioPage founder Paul Wang said he was inspired to create this new platform after hearing more and more people complain other social media platforms didn't accomplish what they wish to do.

He said people are frustrated with the little amount of space that other sites gave them to write bio for expressing themselves to define and build a personal brand. With BioPage, users' bios can include more detail with up to 5000 characters, to write their own point of view and show their own personality. "I also work as a medical professional. While screening job applicants, I found that resumes and CVs can be informative, but they don't let the candidates' personalities shine through," Wang said.

Users can write updates which are limited to two posts per day, helping prevent clutter and headaches.



Additional features include a social media organizer, which lets users keep a handy list of links to their other social media accounts. There is also a social media ID card, a digital business card that users can easily download and share. The card features a unique-to-the-user QR code that takes friends and clients directly to their page.

"BioPage provides a space for simple and clear communication. It lets users really dive in and tell their story and express who they are. Plus with BioPage, there's a focus on writing, which provides many benefits related to social ability, mental health, and general happiness," Wang said.

BioPage was designed to be beneficial for everyone, from young professionals wanting to advance their career, to people wanting a simple way to stay connected with friends and family, and entrepreneurs wanting to build their personal brands or business brands. Everyone deserves a BioPage. You don't have to be a celebrity to have your own biography page! BioPage invites people to "create your amazing bio, be successful in career, in social life or in business development".

The platform has had 1,000 people perform beta testing, and the feedback has been extremely positive. BioPage is making strides towards becoming the next preferred social media platform.

To download the BioPage app, visit the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android. For more information, visit BioPage.com.

For more information about this story, contact: Paul Wang, Founder

BioPage

admin@biopage.com

484-938-8868 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-digital-platform-simplifies-social-media-300487688.html SOURCE BioPage

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]