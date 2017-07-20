[July 12, 2017] New Online Travel Agency JourneyJigsaw.co.uk Transforms the Way Customers Find Holidays, With Personalised Searches

LONDON, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative online travel agency Journey Jigsaw launches and takes a bespoke approach to the holiday market, asking customers what they want from their holiday, not simply where they want to go. The website matches holidaymakers to destinations by offering options to choose from categories such as 'activities', 'climate' and 'mood'. Site-users pick what they want to include, be it 'beaches', somewhere 'peaceful', 'city shopping' or places for 'happy kids'. A search then suggests a range of the best deals from travel industry leading suppliers. Former banker David Stevens, founder and Managing Director of Journey Jigsaw, left his career in the city and sold his house to make the website possible. "Some friends and I wanted to book a holiday and didn't know where to go. Afer dozens of internet searches, I decided to make it easier for people to find holiday ideas and book everything in one place." The launch comes not a moment too soon for Stevens. After a year of development issues, he is relieved that the site is now up and running, and delighted with the outcome. "It's a very competitive market. I knew Journey Jigsaw had to work efficiently, look good and offer value for money. It's turned out far better than I hoped, making bookings fast, stress-free and enjoyable for customers. I wanted people to book with absolute confidence that they could find a tailor-made holiday at an excellent price." Industry research shows that the main things people look for from a travel company are reliability and value. Journey Jigsaw is backed up by the Travel Trust Association and an ATOL licence. This guarantees 100% financial protection on all bookings, coupled with highly competitive rates from some of the industry's top-rated providers.

Stevens adds: "I knew Journey Jigsaw could fulfil a market need, and I've quickly been proven right. We're opening people's eyes to stunning places they might never have considered before. That - coupled with our service and business partnerships - makes for happy, loyal customers." Journey Jigsaw brings back the personalised aspects of the traditional travel agency service - updated for the online market. You can try it for yourself at www.JourneyJigsaw.co.uk

