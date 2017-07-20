|
New Lincoln Financial Group Study Finds One-in-Four Americans Are "Barely Getting By" Financially
A new study from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) gauges consumer
perspectives and emotions around personal finance, and progress - or
lack thereof - toward financial goals. Most Americans say they feel
"comfortable" or "stable" when it comes to their money - but a
significant portion of the population (24 percent) say they are "barely
getting by" or worse.
An infographic snapshot of key findings from Lincoln Financial's 2017 Financial Focus Study. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The study - Financial Focus: Goals and Reflections of Today's Consumer
- looks at Americans' short- and long-term financial goals, as well as
immediate goals, such as New Year's resolutions. In addition, the
findings shine a light on factors that can either help individuals reach
those goals or derail them from their desired outcomes.
The study also explores the emotional side of personal finance - finding
that certain financial situations spark a dichotomy of reactions in
Americans - many feel both excitement and fear about things like
retirement and providing for their families.
Setting Specific Goals: Reducing Debt and Increasing Savings Rise to
the Top
Lincoln Financial asked survey participants for open-ended responses
about their 2017 financial goals, and found that priorities for those
individuals with specific goals tend to focus on some key themes: reducing
debt, general savings and saving for retirement. And while about a
third of the general population set specific financial goals, that
number jumps up to just under half of Millennials.
Many Americans (55 percent) also made New Year's resolutions for 2017.
Thirty-six percent of those resolutions focused on finances or career,
others mostly focused on health and fitness.
The Profile of Progress
Most Americans (72 percent) say they are progressing with their
resolutions in some way, versus 28 percent who are challenged in moving
forward. Lincoln Financial looked at the segment of successful
individuals and uncovered some prevalent behaviors:
-
They use extra funds to pay down debt. Debt has become somewhat
of an epidemic in the U.S. - 50 percent of the individuals surveyed
say that debt is a financial issue, and 14 percent say it is a "major"
issue. However, those who show progress toward their resolutions make
reducing debt a priority. About a third of this group would use any
leftover money each month toward paying debt.
-
They don't sacrifice savings. When money is tight, this group
is likely to sacrifice vacations - 31 percent have actually done so in
the past year. However, they never skimp on savings. Almost 60 percent
say they have never sacrificed savings.
-
They leverage financial products. Those who are progressing
with their resolutions are more likely to have a retirement plan (52
percent), life insurance (45 percent) and at least one investment
account (44 percent).
"Those who are progressing toward their goals and resolutions are first
and foremost working to ensure they have a solid foundation to build
upon," said Dick Mucci, president of Group Benefits at Lincoln
Financial. "Putting some extra money toward debt, savings and insurance
coverage certainly pays off in the long run - and those who have
financial goals understand this."
Financial Feelings: A Stark Contrast
The study also asked about sentiment around personal finance matters,
and found that several common financial situations can spark a dichotomy
of emotional responses.
Forty-six percent of Americans say they are excited about having enough
money for retirement, but 35 percent are intimidated by saving for it.
This number is highest for Gen-X, where 47 percent say they fear saving
for retirement.
This same conflict arises when Americans think about providing for their
families. Many are excited to do it (41 percent), but the fear factor
still comes through at 27 percent for the general population, spiking at
38 percent for Young Millennials.
And there are some circumstances that purely incite fear - forty-two
percent of Americans are afraid of unforeseen health or accident
expenses.
"The things that excite and scare us in regards to money are the same
for a reason - they impact one another and are critically connected,"
said Mucci. "Without the right protections in place, an accident or
illness can derail retirement savings. But if you focus on the outcomes
you want and ensure you take the steps to get there, you'll wind up in a
good place. An employer-sponsored retirement plan is a great way to
build savings, and insurance coverages offered through the workplace can
help protect against the financial challenges that could come with an
unexpected injury or illness."
Comparing Expectations to Reality
Lincoln Financial will survey the same demographic of consumers again at
the end of 2017, to determine where, and how, reality stacks up to the
expectations set in this study - and gauge how consumer attitudes differ
when asked the same questions relative to their short- and long-term
financial goals.
About Lincoln's Financial Focus Study
Results of the 2017 Financial Focus Study are based on an online survey
of 2,500 adults 18 years of age or older across the United States,
conducted in 2017 by Lincoln Financial Group and PSB. The sample was
targeted using quotas to reflect the proportion of adults 18 or older
within the United States. The margin of error is +/- 2% at the 95%
confidence level.
About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower
people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and
optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement,
insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their
lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against
long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln
Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation
(NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $236 billion in assets
under management as of March 31, 2017. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.
