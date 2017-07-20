|
New JDA Survey Reveals the Cure for the Store
It's no secret that retail is facing arguably the most dramatic sea
change in decades. While brick-and-mortar stores remain popular
for consumers in today's unified commerce environment, online options
are increasingly drawing traffic away from the store. As evidenced by
the findings of the third
annual JDA Consumer Survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers
conducted by JDA
Software Group, Inc., about 54 percent of respondents reported that
they prefer to shop in-store over other channels, like online, mobile
and social media (tweet
this). Almost half (46 percent) prefer to skip the store altogether
in favor of digital channels. Survey findings confirm that services
promoting convenience will be crucial in maintaining that majority of
brick-and-mortar shopping. For instance, a quick and easy shopping
experience was favored over a personalized experience by three in four
respondents (tweet
this), and year over year data showed a steady 44 percent increase
in convenient buy online pickup in store (BOPIS) adoption since 2015.
"Our 2017 Consumer Survey highlights the changing role of retail
stores," said Jim Prewitt, vice president of retail industry strategy at
JDA. "While there has been speculation of a 'retail apocalypse,' that
doesn't seem to hold true for consumers. No longer the only channel for
shopping, brick-and-mortar stores are still a key cornerstone for a
quick and easy shopping experience and the facilitator for popular
fulfillment options, like BOPIS and buy online return in store (BORIS)."
IS BOPIS a Cure for the Store?
According to the survey, half of respondents used BOPIS services in the
last 12 months, a 44 percent increase since the 2015
JDA Voice of the Consumer survey (tweet
this). By offering incentives, however, that uptick could rise
significantly; 80 percent of shoppers would consider using the service
if retailers offered price discounts or incentives. This would in turn
add value to the consumer shopping experience, while pushing retailers
to differentiate themselves among competitors through special offers.
"While some retailers are already testing out ways to incentivize
consumers to choose BOPIS services over home delivery, our research
found that this could be a successful way to capture shopper attention
in today's competitive marketplace and further validate the role that
BOPIS will play in the success of retail stores," said Prewitt. "By
offering incentives to shoppers to use BOPIS, like discounting,
retailers are driving more foot traffic into stores, and potentially,
buying more than they intended to, once they arrive at the store,
boosting store sales."
In addition to leveraging existing store inventory and streamlining
shipping logistics, BOPIS provides anoter sales conversion opportunity
for retailers. Of the respondents that use buy online pickup in store
services, 40 percent "sometimes" made additional purchases in-store.
Of course, BOPIS adoption remains tied to consumers' desire for
convenience. Of the respondents who have used BOPIS services, avoiding
home delivery (39.61 percent) and wanting the product sooner (33.14
percent) remain the top reasons for selecting the fulfillment option,
similar to findings in 2016 and 2015. And with more retailers
successfully implementing the service, 58 percent of respondents did not
experience a problem with the service over the last year.
When consumers do experience issues with BOPIS services, they continue
to be associated with mismanaged staffing. Twenty-three percent found
that store staff took a long time or were unable to find the shopper's
order in their store system, and 16 percent found that there were no
dedicated staff in store for BOPIS purchases. This is consistent with
2016 results, and showcases the need to refine workforce management for
new fulfillment channels to compete in today's retail environment.
Returns Drive Consumers in Store as Well
When it comes to returning items bought online, having to pay for return
postage and packaging continues to be the biggest frustration for
consumers. Nearly one in three shoppers have leveraged buy online return
in store (BORIS) services this year, up from only 20 percent in 2016. (tweet
this)
Almost half of respondents (44 percent) used BORIS services because an
item purchased online was not what they expected it to be; this is up by
over 10 percent from 2016. Over 30 percent used BORIS services because
they did not want to deal with the hassle of return deliveries, and
almost one in five respondents (17 percent) believed they would receive
their refund/exchange faster.
Shopping on Social Media
A little over one-fourth of respondents (26.28 percent) have leveraged
social media to purchase an item online. Of those who had, respondents
ages 18-29 years old were more likely to do so (35 percent) than other
age groups. Two popular visual platforms - Facebook (News - Alert) (81 percent) and
Instagram (26 percent) - were the most widely used social media channels
for online purchases.
"Social media continues to be a channel for consumers to browse, but is
still emerging as a path to purchase. That means retailers need to
continue refining these channels as shoppers begin to embrace them,
particularly as the Gen Z generation of shoppers increases," added
Prewitt.
Predictions for the 2017 Holiday Season
Ongoing yearly sales, both in-store and online, are preferred by most
shoppers. More than half of respondents (57 percent) would rather
complete their holiday shopping throughout the year and outside of the
holiday season rush.
When it comes to holiday shopping, 25 percent of respondents favor
online Cyber Monday purchases; 12 percent prefer Black Friday (News - Alert) in-store
deals; and roughly 6 percent prefer making their holiday purchases
during Amazon Prime Day. Additionally, the majority of respondents (53
percent) occasionally buy more items than they anticipated/planned to
when shopping during a sale event.
Survey Methodology
JDA collected responses from 1,058 US-based consumers, 18 years and
older, via a third-party provider to determine the findings of its 2017
Consumer Survey. Among those surveyed, 53 percent were female and median
income was recorded between $50,000 and $74,999.
