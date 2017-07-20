[July 11, 2017] New Enhancements to Barracuda Firewalls Help Drive Microsoft Azure Customer Adoption

CAMPBELL, Calif. and WASHINGTON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights: Barracuda NextGen Firewall and Barracuda Web Application Firewall (WAF) now integrate with Microsoft Operations Management Service (OMS).

Barracuda NextGen Firewall includes advanced SD-WAN capabilities to provide secure, optimized WAN connectivity from on-premises locations to cloud-based networks.

New enhancements for the Barracuda WAF include a comprehensive REST API that furthers the ability of DevOps teams to include web application security and delivery in their automated deployments, moving them closer toward continuous delivery.

New technology alliance with Puppet Labs empowers customers with automated orchestration. Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE: CUDA) today announced new enhancements to its firewall products to help its customers accelerate Microsoft Azure adoption and become cloud ready. Barracuda NextGen Firewall and Barracuda WAF now include support for publishing logs to the Microsoft OMS dashboard, building on their existing integration with Azure Security Center. Barracuda NextGen Firewall also includes enhanced SD-WAN capabilities to easily and cost effectively connect on-premises networks to cloud infrastructures. Additionally, a new Barracuda WAF REST API provides security for automation and orchestration to DevOps tools, which complements the new integration with Puppet to give customers greater security control over their web applications. Barracuda is demonstrating its firewalls at Microsoft Inspire happening this week, July 9 – 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. at booth 924. Microsoft OMS Integration for Increased Visibility and Control

Barracuda firewalls now natively send logs to Microsoft OMS. An ARM Template that sets up an OMS workspace with a Barracuda WAF specific dashboard is now available in the Azure Marketplace, making it easy for administrators to deploy this integration. The dashboard has three views – Application Security View, Application Performance View, and Audit view – allowing administrators to easily visualize and monitor specific aspects of their Barracuda WAF deployment in Azure. Additionally, the Barracuda NextGen Firewall can now push status information directly to OMS. Administrators can further customize and personalize their system by modifying the default dashboard to their preferences. SD-WAN Features for Enhanced Connectivity

Barracuda NextGen Firewall now provides enhanced SD-WAN features to provide secure, optimized site-to-cloud connectivity. The SD-WAN traffic intelligence enable the firewall to use multiple uplnks for encrypted WAN communications and to apply traffic prioritization, compression and optimization policies. Routing decisions based on the continuously monitored performance of WAN connections ensures that traffic is always using the optimal transport to meet business requirements and guarantee high quality access to cloud resources. Barracuda NextGen Firewall helps organizations easily and cost effectively implement traffic optimized intelligent WANs and save money by reducing the need for expensive MPLS connections. REST API with Puppet Technology Integration for Enhanced DevOps and DevSecOps Support

New enhancements to the Barracuda WAF include a comprehensive REST API that covers provisioning, deployment and configuration. The enhanced REST API furthers the ability of DevOps teams to include web application security and delivery in their automated deployments, moving them closer toward continuous delivery. The new integration with Puppet automatically ensures that the interdependency between web applications and security is always in its desired state. This integration provides the required consistency while giving customers the control to make changes as their businesses evolve. These enhancements, combined with the addition of Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service, automate the identification and remediation of vulnerabilities in web-facing applications deployed in Azure. Integrating security directly into the agile development cycle removes a significant burden for IT organizations, helping them move to continuous deployment and DevSecOps. As application developers look to leverage the agility and elasticity of public cloud platforms, the Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service can help to reduce the costs and complexities traditionally associated with auditing code or patching software.

Quotes

"Barracuda continues to help customers secure their cloud workloads. The integrations with Microsoft OMS and API-based automation make it easier for customers to integrate security controls into their cloud native applications," said Vice President of Cloud, Tim Jefferson with Barracuda. "We are constantly innovating to bring more options to our customers for their cloud deployments, and look forward to our customers benefiting from enhanced access and increased automation for their Azure environments." "We are pleased to see Barracuda's commitment to Microsoft Azure as it continues to innovate and enable DevOps in Azure with its new automation capabilities," said Director of Security Product Marketing, Ryan McGee with Microsoft Corp. "Barracuda's new integrations complement the enterprise-grade security of Azure, and we're excited to work with them to deliver the new Microsoft OMS integration to our mutual customers." "We look forward to working with Barracuda on a new technology integration to enable orchestration and automation in the cloud," said Vice President Alliances and Business Development, Tim Zonca with Puppet. "As a company focused on helping organizations deploy better software, faster, the integration with the Barracuda WAF allows our mutual customers to effectively integrate application security and delivery into their DevOps strategies." Barracuda was named 2016 Microsoft Azure Certified ISV Solution Partner of the Year, and is a Microsoft Gold Application Development Partner. For more information about Barracuda products in Azure, please visit cuda.co/azure. Resources:

OMS and Azure Security Center – either, or both? – cuda.co/19411

Barracuda Blog – Are You Cloud Ready? – cuda.co/18235

Barracuda Blog – Are You Cloud Ready? The Top Questions to ask Your Security Vendor – cuda.co/18742

Barracuda Blog – Barracuda Cloud Research Confirms Growing Usage and Remaining Security Concerns – cuda.co/19259

Barracuda Cloud Ready Program – cuda.co/cloudready About Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE: CUDA)

Barracuda (NYSE: CUDA) simplifies IT with cloud-enabled solutions that empower customers to protect their networks, applications and data, regardless of where they reside. These powerful, easy-to-use and affordable solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 organizations worldwide and are delivered in appliance, virtual appliance, cloud and hybrid deployment configurations. Barracuda's customer-centric business model focuses on delivering high-value, subscription-based IT solutions that provide end-to-end network and data protection. For additional information, please visit barracuda.com. Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the US and other countries. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits, performance, and functionality and integration of Barracuda firewall products in Microsoft Azure. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect the Company's business and financial results include, but are not limited to customer response to the Company's products, as well as those factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release. Contact

Jonelle Elam

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

408-342-6415

jelam@barracuda.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-enhancements-to-barracuda-firewalls-help-drive-microsoft-azure-customer-adoption-300485857.html SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]