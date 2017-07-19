[July 11, 2017] New BI Consulting Division, KORE Planning and Insights, Drives Forward the Sports and Entertainment Industry

NEW YORK, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today KORE announced the official launch of KORE Planning and Insights, KPI, a business intelligence consulting division focused on the sports and entertainment industry. This new venture is designed to address common challenges that live entertainment properties face as the volume of data and technology options expand at an exponential pace. "Over the last three years, I've seen tremendous opportunity for sports and arts groups to expand their business intelligence capabilities, but they often struggle when it comes to scale and resourcing," commented Russell Scibetti, President of KPI. "We are in the fortunate position to help drive the industry forward by offering dedicated resources and strong expertise around developing and executing sound, data-driven strategy." KPI will provide best-of-breed data and analytics consultation to sports and entertainment organizations across the globe in the form of advisory subscriptions, which can be used for a variety of business purposes, from detailed assessments of an organization's data and analytics processes to the design and execution of custom dashboards, fan profiles, and revenue projections. Additionally, customers can take advantage of KPI' staff augmentation services, which enable analysts and data experts to work side by side with their existing employees to execute effective campaigns, build detailed reports, and train internal staff on the proper use of CRM and other data analysis platforms. KORE CEO Matt Sebal added, "Having worked with more than 90 professional teams around fan and partnership data, KORE is uniquely positioned with the skills and experience necessary to help sports teams, colleges, governing bodies, music festivals, and arts organizations drive their business intelligence strategy." Utilization of KORE Software applications as an underlying CRM or Data Warehousing platform is not necessary. KPI services are available to sports and entertainment companies of all sizes and industry segments, regardless of the ticketing, point of sale, marketing automation, or technology platforms that may currently be in use.

"This is ultimately about helping organizations make better long-term decisions based on understanding their data across all sources and all lines of business," said Scibetti. For more information about KPI, visit www.KOREsoftware.com/KPI. About KORE KORE is the global leader in sports and entertainment business management solutions. Comprised of KORE Software, KORE Software Capital LLC, and now KPI (KORE Planning and Insights), KORE serves more than 100 major league teams and 200 collegiate customers worldwide, providing practical tools and services to harness customer information including their preferences and behaviors, creating valuable insights, and helping teams follow up with powerful action. For more information, visit www.koresoftware.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bi-consulting-division-kore-planning-and-insights-drives-forward-the-sports-and-entertainment-industry-300485815.html SOURCE KORE

