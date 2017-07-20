[July 11, 2017] New SAP® Leonardo Services and Offerings Ease the Way to Digital Innovation

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced new digital innovation services and tools for SAP® Leonardo to help customers become digital and realize business value from data across their organization. The recently announced SAP Leonardo digital innovation system has been enhanced to include new accelerators for industries and the Internet of Things (IoT), extended tools for SAP Build and new Cloud Foundry packages for SAP Cloud Platform for partners. Building on SAP's industry and process expertise together with industry-leading software capabilities, these updates further help customers not just to innovate, but to scale innovation and become digital businesses. "More than 70 percent of global CEOs think the next three years will be more critical than the last 50 years, yet only 5 percent feel they have mastered digital innovation as a competitive advantage," said Mala Anand, executive vice president and president of SAP Leonardo, Data & Insights at SAP. "We're helping customers drive business model and process changes by building innovative capabilities that integrate with our core business applications, making it easier for customers to quickly realize the value of digital transformation and at reasonable cost." Enabling the Customer Experience

SAP offers customers a simple path to rapid implementation at scale, with compelling business cases. By providing end-to-end services from exploration of use cases through discovery and design to delivery, SAP helps customers quickly achieve business value with solution ideation and vision, rapid prototyping, business case development and technology blueprinting. For more information on design-led development, read this blog by Sam Yen, chief design officer, SAP. SAP Leonardo industry accelerator packages allow a drastically reduced time to value from the implementation of new technologies that solve the complex task of digital transformation, using a step-by-step approach to enable rapid return on investment. New packages include: SAP Leonardo for Chemicals, spare parts option

SAP Leonardo for Chemicals, service and assets option

SAP Leonardo for Travel & Transportation, logistics option

SAP Leonardo for Utilities, service and assets option Additionally, new SAP Leonardo IoT accelerator packages provide solutions for Asset Management, SAP Vehicle Insights, SAP Distributed Manufacturing and SAP Digital Manufacturing Insights. More information about these new packages is available here. New SAP Leonardo Innovaion Services combine the tools, technology and expertise of SAP's business and IT professionals to help customers easily jump-start and customize their innovation journey. Customers can select from new editions including SAP Leonardo Innovation Services, express edition; SAP Leonardo Innovation Services, open innovation edition; and SAP Leonardo Innovation Services, enterprise edition, based on their specific needs. Additionally, an express edition of the SAP IoT Application Enablement toolkit is now available for seamless, low-touch digital purchase via a credit card at SAP Store. It allows developers to build and pilot IoT applications that they can scale quickly with a low commitment through a consumption-based pricing model. For more details, read this blog. SAP Build Delivers Everything Needed to Design Business Apps That Users Love

SAP Build allows nontechnical users to create interactive prototypes and quickly get feedback from users and stakeholders no matter where they are located. It now includes features to guide users through the design-led development process on each phase of the project, which enables consistency so that customers can scale innovation without losing focus on end-user needs, usability and quality. Providing rapid prototyping and early end-user feedback to SAP Leonardo, the SAP Build tool delivers a combination of processes, learning and easy-to-use tools to help ensure end-user needs are understood and validated throughout the project.

Users can jump-start projects with access to a gallery of industry and IoT accelerator packages in the SAP Build tool, speeding the design and prototyping phase. SAP Build integrates technologies such as analytics, Big Data, machine learning and IoT to create sophisticated interactive prototypes. Business users can generate code from a prototype to jump-start development. Cloud Foundry Packages: Flexible Development for IoT and Machine Learning Apps

As the underlying platform and foundation for SAP Leonardo, SAP Cloud Platform provides an open and standards-based platform as a service (PaaS) for SAP customers as well as the growing ecosystem of partners for developing SAP Leonardo applications integrating with SAP S/4HANA® and extending software as a service (SaaS) from SAP. New Cloud Foundry packages for SAP Cloud Platform enable partners to develop next-generation apps that leverage SAP Leonardo capabilities, including machine learning, IoT and Big Data. The new SAP Cloud Platform SDK packages allow developers to apply existing skill sets to rapidly develop new applications with their preferred language and tools, ultimately resulting in new innovative apps, lower development costs and accelerated time to market. For more details, read this blog. For more information, visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews. About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 350,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. © 2017 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices. For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727) For more information, press only:

Susan Miller, SAP, +1 (610) 570-6845, susan.miller@sap.com, EDT

Jim Dever, SAP, +1 (610) 661-2161, james.dever@sap.com, EDT

SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sap-leonardo-services-and-offerings-ease-the-way-to-digital-innovation-300485813.html SOURCE SAP SE

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]