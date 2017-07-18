[July 11, 2017] New Culture Amp report reveals what it really takes to engage employees

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in analyzing employee engagement, experience and effectiveness in tech startups, Culture Amp (https://www.cultureamp.com), released their fifth annual report on New Tech employee engagement, What New Tech employees need (http://hello.cultureamp.com/what-new-tech-employees-need). The survey of more than 200 fast-growing tech companies shows what the most innovative organizations are doing to stay agile and successful and how this impacts their growth scores. "New Tech organizations offer unique insights into what it takes to get employee engagement right," said Jason McPherson, Chief Scientist at Culture Amp. "Since these workplaces outperform traditional ones in several key areas, we can look at what they do differently and find solutions for other industries." Contrary to recent startup culture controversy, the report highlights that the benchmark for New Tech company employee engagement outperforms Traditional Tech: "[Company] motivates me to go beyond what I would do in a similar role elsewhere"

New Tech employees - 73 percent agreed



Traditional Tech - 65 pecent agreed

"I'm proud to work for [company]"

New Tech - 87 percent agreed



Traditional Tech - 82 percent agreed

"I would recommend [company] as a great place to work"

New Tech - 84 percent agreed



Traditional Tech - 80 percent agreed The research also discovered clear themes surrounding engagement drivers in New Tech organizations. The top three drivers impacting employee engagement are leadership, learning and development, and company confidence. "New Tech employers -- and their employees -- understand there's strong competition for the right people, and they're developing new, creative employee engagement initiatives," added McPherson.

Taking a closer look at what the best of the best do differently, the report also compared the top 10 percent of engaged New Tech companies with the rest: "Leaders communicate a motivating vision"

Top 10 percent - 84 percent agreed



Average - 70 percent agreed

"Leaders demonstrate that people matter"

Top 10 percent - 88 percent agreed



Average - 74 percent agreed

"There's a commitment to social responsibility"

Top 10 percent - 82 percent agreed



Average - 65 percent agreed The impact of employee engagement is remarkable: Mattermark growth score

Top 10 percent - 612



Average - 292

Glassdoor CEO approval rating

Top 10 percent - 95%



Average - 80% Download the full report and learn more about employee engagement at cultureamp.com. About Culture Amp:

