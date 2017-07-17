|
New TNS Office Set to Accelerate Philippines Payments Evolution
Transaction
Transaction Network Services (TNS) is entering the fast developing payments
sector in the Philippines to help banks, processors, ATM deployers,
acquirers and retailers capitalize on the country's aggressive shift to
electronic payments.
A new office in Manila will be headed by Country Manager James Lazaro
who has previously worked with Ingenico, BAE Systems and SilverSky.
John Tait, Managing Director of TNS' Payments
Division for the Asia Pacific region, said: "We are excited to be making
this strategic move and look forward to becoming a driving force within
the Philippines
market. The Banko Sentral ng Philipinas (BSP) is fast-tracking the
transition from cash to electronic payments and has set the objective
that electronic transactions should account for 20% of all payments
transactions by 2020. The current level is just 1% so the next three
years will see a rapid shift and significant need for reliable, robust
and secure payments solutions such as ours."
Prior to TNS entering the market, businesses in the Philippines were
reliant on domestic telecommunications firms. TNS will initially offer
its Global
Wireless Access, TNSLink and TNSConnect solutions, all of which have
been specifically designed to meet the demanding needs of the payments
industry.
James Lazaro, Country Manager for TNS in the Philippines,
said: "The Philippines is an attractive market receiving significant
investment from global players and its consumers are readily adopting
new forms of electronic payment. I'm delighted to be joining TNS and
helping this reputable, experienced and technology-rich company move us
towards the BSP's goal.
"Until now reliability, downtime and loss of connectivity have been
major challenges for banks and merchants in the Philippines, but TNS'
extensive global network includes a flexible and scalable infrastructure
which is proven and trusted in over 60 countries worldwide. With TNS,
banks, processors, ATM deployers and others can expect to enhance
performance, grow their business and protect their reputation."
TNSLink
is a secure, high-speed bi-directional connectivity solution which
handles point-of-sale (POS) transactions, time reporting, inventory
monitoring, ATM connectivity and other back office applications. Global
Wireless Access is an advanced SIM management and diagnostics portal
which allows SIMs for mobile POS terminals to be quickly and easily
provisioned. TNSConnect is a global managed connectivity solution which
simplifies the process of connecting to multiple payments partners
around the world.
Mr Tait added: "I'm pleased to be welcoming James to TNS. As a native of
the Philippines, he has extensive local knowledge and understands the
specific market challenges which the payments industry faces, having
spent time with Ingenico and BAE Systems. We anticipate that James'
ability to handle global brands will enable TNS to effectively expand
into the Philippines market."
An electrical engineering graduate of the Technological Institute of the
Philippines, Mr Lazaro has also held senior positions at Mozcom,
Scalework Systems and Digi Software.
TNS was founded in 1990 and has expanded to provide services across
Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. The organization has
service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry
service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry
Association (ATMIA).
TNS' secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple Network Operating
Centers around the world. For more information about TNS, please visit www.tnsi.com.
About Transaction Network Services:
Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data
communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range
of networks and innovative value-added services which enable
transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such
as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the
financial markets.
Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now
provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and
the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has
designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety
of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be
scalable and accessible by multiple methods.
