[July 11, 2017] New TNS Office Set to Accelerate Philippines Payments Evolution

Transaction Network Services ( TNS (News - Alert) ) is entering the fast developing payments sector in the Philippines to help banks, processors, ATM deployers, acquirers and retailers capitalize on the country's aggressive shift to electronic payments. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006130/en/ New TNS office set to accelerate Philippines payments evolution (Photo: Business Wire) A new office in Manila will be headed by Country Manager James Lazaro who has previously worked with Ingenico, BAE Systems (News - Alert) and SilverSky. John Tait, Managing Director of TNS' Payments Division for the Asia Pacific region, said: "We are excited to be making this strategic move and look forward to becoming a driving force within the Philippines market. The Banko Sentral ng Philipinas (BSP) is fast-tracking the transition from cash to electronic payments and has set the objective that electronic transactions should account for 20% of all payments transactions by 2020. The current level is just 1% so the next three years will see a rapid shift and significant need for reliable, robust and secure payments solutions such as ours." Prior to TNS entering the market, businesses in the Philippines were reliant on domestic telecommunications firms. TNS will initially offer its Global Wireless Access, TNSLink and TNSConnect solutions, all of which have been specifically designed to meet the demanding needs of the payments industry. James Lazaro, Country Manager for TNS in the Philippines, said: "The Philippines is an attractive market receiving significant investment from global players and its consumers are readily adopting new forms of electronic payment. I'm delighted to be joining TNS and helping this reputable, experienced and technology-rich company move us towards the BSP's goal. "Until now reliability, downtime and loss of connectivity have been major challenges for banks and merchants in the Philippines, but TNS' extensive global network includes a flexible and scalable infrastructure which is proven and trusted in over 60 countries worldwide. With TNS, banks, processors, ATM deployers and others can expect to enhance performance, grow their business and protect their reputation."

TNSLink is a secure, high-speed bi-directional connectivity solution which handles point-of-sale (POS) transactions, time reporting, inventory monitoring, ATM connectivity and other back office applications. Global Wireless Access is an advanced SIM management and diagnostics portal which allows SIMs for mobile POS terminals to be quickly and easily provisioned. TNSConnect is a global managed connectivity solution which simplifies the process of connecting to multiple payments partners around the world. Mr Tait added: "I'm pleased to be welcoming James to TNS. As a native of the Philippines, he has extensive local knowledge and understands the specific market challenges which the payments industry faces, having spent time with Ingenico and BAE Systems. We anticipate that James' ability to handle global brands will enable TNS to effectively expand into the Philippines market." An electrical engineering graduate of the Technological Institute of the Philippines, Mr Lazaro has also held senior positions at Mozcom, Scalework Systems and Digi Software. TNS was founded in 1990 and has expanded to provide services across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. The organization has secured a strong payments heritage and is a Level 1 PCI (News - Alert) DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). TNS' secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple Network Operating Centers around the world. For more information about TNS, please visit www.tnsi.com. ENDS About Transaction Network Services (News - Alert) : Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets. Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006130/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]