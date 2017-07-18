|
|[July 10, 2017]
New Valassis Data and Analytics Offering Precisely Pinpoints Value Seekers
Valassis,
a leader in intelligent media delivery, today launched its Consumer
Activation Score, enabling advertisers to precisely target
value-oriented audiences and deliver the deals they want to receive.
Pairing its industry-leading advanced targeting and data analytics
capabilities with consumer activation data, Valassis will provide
advertisers the ability to identify value-seeking consumers with more
granularity.
With 85
percent of brands saying their segmentation strategy is based on
broad, simple clustering, there is a need for an enhanced, narrowed
targeting solution. Consumer Activation Score provides a unique audience
persona by combining Valassis' proprietary access to coupon redemption
data sources with advanced analytical insights, including what consumers
are buying, where they purchase and where they are located. This enables
clients to engage a targeted group of value-oriented consumers in a more
personalized way at the most critical points during their shopping
journey.
"Consumers provide a wealth of data to brands today, and in return, they
expect relevancy and personalization," said Greg Green, Valassis'
chief data and analytics officer. "With our new Consumer Activation
Score, our clients can better target the massiveaudience of
value-seeking shoppers, to deliver more relevant, successful campaigns
and improve the consumer experience."
The solution is geared toward consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers
and retailers. CPG advertisers can drive increased awareness of new
products and brands, while solidifying retailer relationships through
identification of neighborhoods most likely to drive in-store traffic.
Retailers will benefit from the ability to drive traffic and sales by
targeting promotionally-responsive consumers who will also benefit from
more personalized advertising, brand offerings, discounts/coupons and
promotions. As Valassis continues to advance its data strategy and
enhance its offerings through partnerships with organizations such as RetailMeNot,
a leading savings destination, it increases its unique ability to
deliver meaningful results to advertisers and consumers alike.
Learn more about the new Valassis Consumer Activation Score solution here.
About Valassis
Valassis
is a leader in intelligent media delivery, providing over 58,000 clients
with innovative media solutions to influence consumers wherever they
plan, shop, buy and share. By integrating online and offline data
combined with powerful insights, Valassis precisely targets its clients'
most valuable shoppers, offering unparalleled reach and scale. NCH
Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries,
and RedPlum® is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You
Seen Me?® program delivers hope to missing children and their
families. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland
Clarke Holdings, Valassis and RetailMeNot,
a leading destination for digital savings, are partnering to connect
retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print
promotions.
