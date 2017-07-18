[July 10, 2017] New Valassis Data and Analytics Offering Precisely Pinpoints Value Seekers

Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, today launched its Consumer Activation Score, enabling advertisers to precisely target value-oriented audiences and deliver the deals they want to receive. Pairing its industry-leading advanced targeting and data analytics capabilities with consumer activation data, Valassis will provide advertisers the ability to identify value-seeking consumers with more granularity. With 85 percent of brands saying their segmentation strategy is based on broad, simple clustering, there is a need for an enhanced, narrowed targeting solution. Consumer Activation Score provides a unique audience persona by combining Valassis' proprietary access to coupon redemption data sources with advanced analytical insights, including what consumers are buying, where they purchase and where they are located. This enables clients to engage a targeted group of value-oriented consumers in a more personalized way at the most critical points during their shopping journey. "Consumers provide a wealth of data to brands today, and in return, they expect relevancy and personalization," said Greg Green, Valassis' chief data and analytics officer. "With our new Consumer Activation Score, our clients can better target the massiveaudience of value-seeking shoppers, to deliver more relevant, successful campaigns and improve the consumer experience." The solution is geared toward consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers and retailers. CPG advertisers can drive increased awareness of new products and brands, while solidifying retailer relationships through identification of neighborhoods most likely to drive in-store traffic. Retailers will benefit from the ability to drive traffic and sales by targeting promotionally-responsive consumers who will also benefit from more personalized advertising, brand offerings, discounts/coupons and promotions. As Valassis continues to advance its data strategy and enhance its offerings through partnerships with organizations such as RetailMeNot, a leading savings destination, it increases its unique ability to deliver meaningful results to advertisers and consumers alike. Learn more about the new Valassis Consumer Activation Score solution here.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005769/en/

