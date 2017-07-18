[July 10, 2017] New York-based tech innovator CompStak shows what happens in Las Vegas commercial real estate with a new expansion into Sin City

NEW YORK, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CompStak, the leader in crowdsourced commercial real estate (CRE) information, announced today the launch of its innovative lease data and analytics platforms in Las Vegas. This is the latest expansion in the Southwest by the New York commercial real estate data leader, which recently announced its expansion into the Phoenix and Salt Lake City markets after establishing strongholds in over 50 markets across the US. Beginning today, brokers, appraisers, and researchers across Las Vegas are invited to join CompStak Exchange for free. Already, CRE professionals from the top leasing firms across Las Vegas have signed on as pioneer members. As members of CompStak, each will have access to exclusive, analyst-verified commercial lease comparables in Las Vegas. These Las Vegas-based CRE professionals join more than 13,000 commercial brokers, appraisers, and researchers from Boston to San Francisco who have traded over a million lease comparables at no charge since 2012. Also launched in Las Vegas, CompStak Enterprise empowers users to instantly analyze the performance of leases in completely customizable geographies and property competitive sets-- all while putting the complete, verified details of each individual transaction at their fingertips. Available to lenders, investors, and owners, Enterprise delivers unmatched visibility into transactions closed in the hottest property markets in the world. "With strong support from the local CRE community, we were able to expand our platform to Las Vegas in record-breaking time. In only a few months we were able to onboard members from firms across the market, including the largest and the boutique players. The rapid adoption of CompStak proves the need for a data solution and we are excited to support the Las Vegas market with the most reliable comps in the country," Nikki Kirk, director of development for CompStak, said. To request access to CompStak, please visit www.compstak.com. About CompStak:

CompStak creates transparency in commercial real estate (CRE) markets by gathering information that is hard to find, difficult to compile, or otherwise unavailable. Since 2012, CompStak has delivered this unmatched insight to a network of tens of thousands of members and clients, including Tishman Speyer, Wells Fargo, Equity Office, and many other top CRE firms. CompStak Exchange is an exclusive platform for CRE brokers, appraisers, and researchers to get verified commercial lease comps at no charge. Through CompStak Enterprise, lenders, landlords, and investors can access granular CRE transaction information and market analytics.



