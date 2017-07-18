[July 10, 2017] New Partnership Allows College Applicants to Send Official Service Transcripts to Colleges Using x2VOL

intelliVOL, creator of x2VOL, the most widely used service tracking platform in education, and Parchment, which has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and universities exchange more than 30 million academic transcripts and other credentials, today announced a partnership that will greatly expand the admissions application resources available to both students and colleges. Click to Tweet. Under the new collaboration, students in schools and districts that use x2VOL will be able to leverage the resources and reach of Parchment. Additionally, admissions offices that rely on Parchment to access and receive digital student records will be able to review a student's x2VOL Official Service Transcript which records approved service hours and adds context to that service. For Parchment, whose digital credential services are available to more than 95 percent of colleges, and x2VOL, which has helped students log over 20 million approved service hours, the partnership is an ideal way to expand the reach of both services while adding value to their core served communities of students, school districts, and colleges. "Students will now be able to send colleges an Official Service Transcript with verified, consistent community service information and impact details along with their academic transcripts, adding dimension to their applications," said Michele Pitman, founder and CEO of intelliVOL. "This partnership makes it easier to get quality information about community service - not just numbers - into the hands of more admissions officers which can be a real advantage in the admissions process." For districts, using or encouraging students to use x2VOL and Parchment will simplify the tracking and management of student community service activities and allow those records, and others, to be digitally maintained and seamlessly transferred to admissions offices. "With x2VOL and Parchment, districts and counselors can et out of the business of keeping spreadsheets, trying to judge the value of various projects and conveying student accomplishments to colleges, thus saving valuable time for formation, actual counseling, and advising," Pitman said. And for colleges and universities, access to more information about applicants will help them make better admissions decisions. "Understanding the whole student, including their service learning experiences, is an important part of the admissions process," said Matthew Pittinsky, CEO of Parchment. "By adding the Official Service Transcript, we're able to deepen the quality and comprehensiveness of information in a student's admission package, which helps admissions officers and applicants alike." The partnership integration will begin immediately in preparation for launch in August 2017 in time for the start of the traditional college application schedule this year. And while the x2VOL/Parchment partnership will make the application process easier and more efficient, especially when it comes to community service, the partnership is not solely about ease and efficiency. For both companies, the partnership is also about elevating the importance of community service.

"Community service can help tell a great story about a potential college student - the things they care about and invest in and the types of connections they make in their communities. Admissions officers want to know those things," Pittinsky said. "But community service also has direct and long-term impacts on the communities and organizations being served as well as those doing the service. In most cases, both are made better for it and we're proud to do whatever we can to highlight and incentivize it." About intelliVOL x2VOL by intelliVOL is an award-winning tracking and reporting platform for student service hours used by private and public schools and districts nationwide to customize service goals, centralize service hours and provide diverse service opportunities. x2VOL provides students with an online and mobile way to track and report service hours specific to the goals of their school while engaging them with local non-profits. Service records are authenticated and verified for each student and can be attached to their college applications, scholarship applications or resumes. x2VOL is the most widely used service tracking and reporting platform in K-12 education with over 20 million approved service hours. Learn more at x2VOL.com or email info@intelliVOL.com About Parchment Parchment is the most widely adopted digital credential service, allowing learners, academic institutions, and employers to request, verify, and share credentials in simple and secure ways. The platform has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and universities exchange more than 30 million transcripts and other credentials globally. Founded in 2003, Parchment Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Roseville, CA (News - Alert) , Denver, CO, Grand Rapids, MI, Toronto, ON and Washington, DC. Follow Parchment on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

