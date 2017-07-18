|
|[July 10, 2017]
|
New Partnership Allows College Applicants to Send Official Service Transcripts to Colleges Using x2VOL
intelliVOL, creator of x2VOL,
the most widely used service tracking platform in education, and Parchment,
which has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and
universities exchange more than 30 million academic transcripts and
other credentials, today announced a partnership that will greatly
expand the admissions application resources available to both students
Under the new collaboration, students in schools and districts that use
x2VOL will be able to leverage the resources and reach of Parchment.
Additionally, admissions offices that rely on Parchment to access and
receive digital student records will be able to review a student's x2VOL
Official Service Transcript which records approved service hours and
adds context to that service.
For Parchment, whose digital credential services are available to more
than 95 percent of colleges, and x2VOL, which has helped students log
over 20 million approved service hours, the partnership is an ideal way
to expand the reach of both services while adding value to their core
served communities of students, school districts, and colleges.
"Students will now be able to send colleges an Official Service
Transcript with verified, consistent community service information and
impact details along with their academic transcripts, adding dimension
to their applications," said Michele Pitman, founder and CEO of
intelliVOL. "This partnership makes it easier to get quality information
about community service - not just numbers - into the hands of more
admissions officers which can be a real advantage in the admissions
process."
For districts, using or encouraging students to use x2VOL and Parchment
will simplify the tracking and management of student community service
activities and allow those records, and others, to be digitally
maintained and seamlessly transferred to admissions offices. "With x2VOL
and Parchment, districts and counselors can et out of the business of
keeping spreadsheets, trying to judge the value of various projects and
conveying student accomplishments to colleges, thus saving valuable time
for formation, actual counseling, and advising," Pitman said.
And for colleges and universities, access to more information about
applicants will help them make better admissions decisions.
"Understanding the whole student, including their service learning
experiences, is an important part of the admissions process," said
Matthew Pittinsky, CEO of Parchment. "By adding the Official Service
Transcript, we're able to deepen the quality and comprehensiveness of
information in a student's admission package, which helps admissions
officers and applicants alike."
The partnership integration will begin immediately in preparation for
launch in August 2017 in time for the start of the traditional college
application schedule this year. And while the x2VOL/Parchment
partnership will make the application process easier and more efficient,
especially when it comes to community service, the partnership is not
solely about ease and efficiency. For both companies, the partnership is
also about elevating the importance of community service.
"Community service can help tell a great story about a potential college
student - the things they care about and invest in and the types of
connections they make in their communities. Admissions officers want to
know those things," Pittinsky said. "But community service also has
direct and long-term impacts on the communities and organizations being
served as well as those doing the service. In most cases, both are made
better for it and we're proud to do whatever we can to highlight and
incentivize it."
About intelliVOL
x2VOL by intelliVOL is an award-winning tracking and reporting
platform for student service hours used by private and public schools
and districts nationwide to customize service goals, centralize service
hours and provide diverse service opportunities. x2VOL provides students
with an online and mobile way to track and report service hours specific
to the goals of their school while engaging them with local non-profits.
Service records are authenticated and verified for each student and can
be attached to their college applications, scholarship applications or
resumes. x2VOL is the most widely used service tracking and reporting
platform in K-12 education with over 20 million approved service hours.
Learn more at x2VOL.com or
email info@intelliVOL.com
About Parchment
Parchment is the most widely adopted digital credential service,
allowing learners, academic institutions, and employers to request,
verify, and share credentials in simple and secure ways. The platform
has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and universities
exchange more than 30 million transcripts and other credentials
globally. Founded in 2003, Parchment Inc. is headquartered in
Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Roseville, CA (News - Alert), Denver, CO, Grand Rapids,
MI, Toronto, ON and Washington, DC. Follow Parchment
on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
