|[July 10, 2017]
New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Internet of Things Software Platform Providers
International Data Corporation (IDC)
today announced the publication of a new report, IDC
MarketScape: Worldwide IoT Platforms (Software Vendors) 2017 Assessment
(Doc #US42033517), which provides an in-depth analysis of worldwide
Internet of Things (IoT) platform software providers.
The 12 vendors evaluated in the study include Amazon Web Services (AWS),
Ayla Networks, Bosch Software Innovations, Fujitsu, GE Digital, Hewlett
Packard Enterprise, IBM (News - Alert), LogMeIn, Microsoft, Oracle, PTC, and SAP.
"As a core technology responsible for collecting IoT data and feeding
that data into analytical models and services, IoT platforms play a
critical role in the IoT ecosystem," said IDC's (News - Alert) Stacy
Crook, research director, Internet
of Things. "Organizations around the world must now decide which IoT
platform offers the best alignment with their Digital Transformation
goals."
In IDC's view, an IoT platform is a commercial software product that
offers some combination of the following elements: connectivity
management; device management; data ingestion, processing, and
management; visualization tools; application enablement; and analytics.
The IDC MarketScape assesses thestrategies and capabilities of IoT
platform software providers that contribute to their success in the
marketplace and help anticipate its ascendancy.
This research revealed that technology buyers should look for IoT
platform software providers that offer the following attributes:
-
Product functionality breadth
-
Protocol/device support
-
Integration capabilities
-
Edge support
-
Transparent pricing
