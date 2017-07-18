[July 10, 2017] New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Internet of Things Software Platform Providers

International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced the publication of a new report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide IoT Platforms (Software Vendors) 2017 Assessment (Doc #US42033517), which provides an in-depth analysis of worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) platform software providers. The 12 vendors evaluated in the study include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ayla Networks, Bosch Software Innovations, Fujitsu, GE Digital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM (News - Alert) , LogMeIn, Microsoft, Oracle, PTC, and SAP. "As a core technology responsible for collecting IoT data and feeding that data into analytical models and services, IoT platforms play a critical role in the IoT ecosystem," said IDC's (News - Alert) Stacy Crook, research director, Internet of Things. "Organizations around the world must now decide which IoT platform offers the best alignment with their Digital Transformation goals." In IDC's view, an IoT platform is a commercial software product that offers some combination of the following elements: connectivity management; device management; data ingestion, processing, and management; visualization tools; application enablement; and analytics. The IDC MarketScape assesses thestrategies and capabilities of IoT platform software providers that contribute to their success in the marketplace and help anticipate its ascendancy. This research revealed that technology buyers should look for IoT platform software providers that offer the following attributes: Product functionality breadth

Protocol/device support

Integration capabilities

Edge support

Transparent pricing Join IDC for a complimentary Web conference on August 3rd to learn more about major players in the IoT platform market and to hear about specific use cases. Details and registration are available at: http://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=IDC_P37178.

