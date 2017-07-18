|
New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Worldwide Cloud ERP Implementation Service Providers
International Data Corporation (IDC)
today announced the publication of a new report, IDC
MarketScape: Worldwide ERP Cloud Implementation Services (Doc
#US41523417), which provides an in-depth analysis of worldwide cloud ERP
implementation service providers.
The 11 vendors evaluated in the study are Accenture, Deloitte, DXC
Technology, EY, HCL, IBM, Infosys, PwC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro (News - Alert).
The first type of research of its kind, this IDC MarketScape assesses
the strategies and capabilities of cloud ERP implementation services
vendors that contribute to their customers' success and evaluates
factors that may escalate their ascendency.
"Customers are relying on best-of-breed solutions when it comes to their
cloud ERP needs, forcing cloud ERP implementation services providers to
create services offerings across all ERP functions and around all major
SaaS (News - Alert) ERP providers' products," said Ali
Zaidi, research director, IT
Consulting and Systems Integration Services at IDC (News - Alert).
Key findings from the IDC MarketScape show:
-
Across all 38 strategies and capabilities assessed by customers, the
"portfolio strategy" and "offering or functionality roadmap"
attributes were rated most highly, on average, across all Cloud ERP
professional service providers. The strategy attribute that received
the lowest mean score overall was "sales/distribution strategy."
-
Based onsurvey feedback from 55 of the evaluated vendors' customers,
the subcategory "delivery model appropriateness & execution" received
the highest aggregate scores. The lowest aggregate score for any
subcategory was for "innovation/R&D pace and productivity."
-
When buyers were asked, "What characteristics are required for a cloud
ERP implementation services project to be successful at a worldwide
level," the top two characteristics identified were "ability to
achieve desired business outcomes" and "meets the project timeline."
"Most organizations meet their business-case expectations for taking
enterprise ERP to the cloud, but research indicates that around one
fifth of end users experience disappointment with cloud ERP, and vendors
need to raise their game in order to get that figure as close to zero as
possible," said Douglas
Hayward, associate vice president, European
Cloud Strategies.
For more information about this study, contact Ali Zaidi at azaidi@idc.com
or Douglas Hayward at dhayward@idc.com.
