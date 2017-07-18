[July 10, 2017] New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Worldwide Cloud ERP Implementation Service Providers

International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced the publication of a new report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ERP Cloud Implementation Services (Doc #US41523417), which provides an in-depth analysis of worldwide cloud ERP implementation service providers. The 11 vendors evaluated in the study are Accenture, Deloitte, DXC Technology, EY, HCL, IBM, Infosys, PwC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro (News - Alert) . The first type of research of its kind, this IDC MarketScape assesses the strategies and capabilities of cloud ERP implementation services vendors that contribute to their customers' success and evaluates factors that may escalate their ascendency. "Customers are relying on best-of-breed solutions when it comes to their cloud ERP needs, forcing cloud ERP implementation services providers to create services offerings across all ERP functions and around all major SaaS (News - Alert) ERP providers' products," said Ali Zaidi, research director, IT Consulting and Systems Integration Services at IDC (News - Alert) . Key findings from the IDC MarketScape show: Across all 38 strategies and capabilities assessed by customers, the "portfolio strategy" and "offering or functionality roadmap" attributes were rated most highly, on average, across all Cloud ERP professional service providers. The strategy attribute that received the lowest mean score overall was "sales/distribution strategy."

Based onsurvey feedback from 55 of the evaluated vendors' customers, the subcategory "delivery model appropriateness & execution" received the highest aggregate scores. The lowest aggregate score for any subcategory was for "innovation/R&D pace and productivity."

When buyers were asked, "What characteristics are required for a cloud ERP implementation services project to be successful at a worldwide level," the top two characteristics identified were "ability to achieve desired business outcomes" and "meets the project timeline." "Most organizations meet their business-case expectations for taking enterprise ERP to the cloud, but research indicates that around one fifth of end users experience disappointment with cloud ERP, and vendors need to raise their game in order to get that figure as close to zero as possible," said Douglas Hayward, associate vice president, European Cloud Strategies. For more information about this study, contact Ali Zaidi at azaidi@idc.com or Douglas Hayward at dhayward@idc.com.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a transparent foundation to allow companies to independently compare the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data, and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter (News - Alert) at @IDC and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005159/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]