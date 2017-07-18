[July 10, 2017]

New Forcepoint Cloud Security, NGFW and Cross Domain Solutions Enhance Government IT Modernization and Security Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Forcepoint today announced new enhancements and third-party validations that advance the mission of government agencies worldwide to modernize their IT systems and harden cyber defense capabilities.

The new Forcepoint cloud security, next-generation firewall (NGFW) and cross domain enhancements build on the company's mission to create unified, intelligent security systems across physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure:

The Forcepoint Web Security Cloud and Forcepoint Email Security Cloud products have reached the "In Process" stage of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) . Under the sponsorship of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), Forcepoint is ensuring its human-centric cloud security services complies with the strict FedRAMP security and data governance controls. FedRAMP requirements provide a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. After Forcepoint completes this phase, the Forcepoint cloud security products for web and email will achieve the "FedRAMP Authorized" status.

Forcepoint NGFW has now integrated global threat intelligence and Sidewinder proxy technology to secure the people and the mission-critical applications that protect nation-states. Sidewinder proxy technology shelters endpoints and sensitive data from network-borne attack, ensuring that direct connections between networks is never allowed.

has now integrated global threat intelligence and Sidewinder proxy technology to secure the people and the mission-critical applications that protect nation-states. Sidewinder proxy technology shelters endpoints and sensitive data from network-borne attack, ensuring that direct connections between networks is never allowed. The new Forcepoint Trusted Thin Client 2.0, with simplified web-based administration and protection mechanisms, has completed the Lab Based Security Assessment (LBSA) portion of the Secret and Below Interoperability (SABI) to address the U.S. Government's Raise-The-Bar initiatives for Cross Domain Solutions.

New validations of Forcepoint's ROI in cross domain and NGFW solutions are now available:

Forcepoint Trusted Thin Client, Forcepoint Trusted Gateway System and Forcepoint Trusted Print Delivery together delivered a 239 percent ROI according to a Forcepoint Cross Domain Solution economic study conducted by Forrester. 1

IDC reported in a recent whitepaper, requested by Forcepoint, that Forcepoint NGFW solutions deliver a 510 percent return on investment over five years, with a 73 percent faster incident response rate, 70 percent faster implementation time and 53 percent less time spent by network security IT staff in managing the product.

Tim Solms

Traditional cross domain solutions used within the Department of Defense and intelligence community typically rely on legacy infrastructure, multiple systems or highly manual processes to share information. In contrast, Forcepoint cross domain solutions including Trusted Thin Client, Trusted Gateway and Trusted Print Delivery products work seamlessly together to protect the human points of interaction between people, sensitive data and systems. Forcepoint Cross Domain Solutions eliminate the need for duplicate IT and security investments to deliver secure access and transfer of mission-critical information across multiple networks for military, intelligence and civilian agencies throughout the U.S., 5 Eyes nations, and NATO.

Forcepoint Cross Domain Solutions Achieved 239 Percent ROI in Forrester TEI Study

The recent Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact (TEI) study, commissioned by Forcepoint, demonstrates how Forcepoint Trusted Thin Client, Trusted Gateway and Trusted Print Delivery solutions increased the security profile and delivered millions in cost savings for a Department of Defense intelligence customer. The DoD agency had rigorous assessment and authorization requirements and pressure to reduce IT spending and staffing costs for 18 sites, with separate networks supporting separate endpoint devices and printers at each site.

Desktop device consolidation provided a $2.5 million hardware and maintenance savings and an operations labor savings of $1.3 million

and an Printer consolidation allowed for the elimination of 3 out of the 4 printers at each site

Servers are now centrally located, reducing the risks associated with multiple data locations and environment complexity across 18 sites

Trusted Gateway System provides additional security for data transfers between networks eliminating the need for portable media.

Additional Resources

1 The Total Economic Impact™ Of a Forcepoint Cross Domain Solution, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, May 2017

