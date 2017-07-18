[July 07, 2017] New Smart Gate Driver Photocoupler from Toshiba Features Improved Desaturation Sensing Function

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC)* has introduced a new, highly integrated, 4.0A output current smart gate driver photocoupler. Designed for use in driving medium-power IGBTs and power MOSFETs, the TLP5214A improves upon the desaturation sensing characteristics of current offerings[1]. By suppressing short-time pulse noise during switching and desaturation sensing, the TLP5214A contributes to safer operation. Toshiba's TLP5214A comes in a wide creepage distance SO16L package. It incorporates smart features, such as desaturation leading edge blanking time, desaturation filter time, and optimization of soft turn-off performance. The TLP5214A brings high-current, high-speed output control and provides output fault status feedback, making it suitable for applications including industrial inverters, solar energy inverters, servo amplifiers, and air conditioner inverters. It also contributes to a reduction of system costs and board space while improving overall power efficiency and reliability in these applications. "The latest Gartner market report recognizes Toshiba as the leading manufacturer of optocouplers by sales in 2015 and 2016, with 23 percent of sale-based market share in 2016[2]," noted Joseph Tso, manager of optoelectronics of TAEC's discrete business unit. "By adding the TLP5214A to our lineup, we are reinforcing our already strong position in the worldwide photocoupler market." Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, T a =-40 to 110?. All typical values are at T a =25?)



Part number TLP5214A Electrical characteristics Peak output current ±4.0A (Max.)

Supply voltage 15 to 30V Supply current 3.8mA (Max.) Threshold input current 6mA (Max.) Switching characteristics Propagation delay time 150ns (Max.) Propagation delay skew -80 to 80ns Protection function IGBT desaturation detection DESAT threshold voltage: 6.5V (typ.) DESAT leading edge blanking time: 1.1µs (typ.) DESAT filter time: 90ns (typ.) Soft turn-off DESAT sense to 10% delay time: 7µs (typ.) *Cg=25nF DESAT sense to 10% delay time: 3.5µs (typ.) *Cg=10nF Miller clamp (off) Clamp pin threshold voltage: 2.5V (typ.) Undervoltage-lockout (UVLO) VUVLO+: 11.6V (typ.) VUVLO-: 10.3V (typ.) Isolation characteristics

(@T a =25?) Isolation voltage 5000Vrms (Min.) Clearance distance 8.0mm (Min.) Creepage distance 8.0mm (Min.) Isolation thickness 0.4mm (Min.)

Pricing and Availability

The new photocouplers are available now. For more details, samples and pricing information, please contact your local Toshiba Sales Office. Notes

[1] Toshiba's TLP5214

[2] Gartner "Market Share: Semiconductor Devices and Applications Worldwide 2016", March 30, 2016 *About TAEC Through proven commitment, lasting relationships and advanced, reliable electronic components, Toshiba enables its customers to create market-leading designs. Toshiba is the heartbeat within product breakthroughs from OEMs, ODMs, CMs, VARs, distributors and fabless chip companies worldwide. A committed electronic components leader, Toshiba designs and manufactures high-quality flash memory-based storage solutions, solid state drives (SSDs), hard disk drives (HDDs), solid state hybrid drives (SSHDs), discrete devices, custom SoCs/ASICs, imaging products, microcontrollers, wireless components, mobile peripheral devices, and advanced materials that make possible today's leading smartphones, tablets, cameras, medical devices, automotive electronics, industrial applications, enterprise solutions and more. Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. is an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, Japan's largest semiconductor, solid state drive and hard disk drive manufacturer and the world's seventh largest semiconductor manufacturer (Gartner, 2015 Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue, January, 2016). Founded in Tokyo in 1875, Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of over 550 consolidated companies employing over 188,000 people worldwide (as of March 31, 2016). Visit Toshiba's web site at http://toshiba.semicon-storage.com. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product specifications. MEDIA CONTACT:

Dena Jacobson

Lages & Associates

Tel.: (949) 453-8080

dena@lages.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-smart-gate-driver-photocoupler-from-toshiba-features-improved-desaturation-sensing-function-300484471.html SOURCE Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]