|[July 07, 2017]
New EU GDPR Guidance Threatens Security Monitoring Programs
Weblife, the leader in providing employer solutions for private and
protected web access, applauds recent General Data Protection Regulation
(GDPR) guidance for forcing companies to re-examine their approach to
security monitoring programs in anticipation of the forthcoming GDPR
implementation in May 2018.
The Working
Paper 249 (WP249) released last month by the Data Protection Working
Party, the EU's committee responsible for setting guidance related to
the GDPR, reaffirms employees' right to privacy in the workplace and
challenges employers to re-examine the justification for and extent of
their security monitoring and logging programs.
The first guidance in 15 years addresses significant advances in the
nature and extent of security monitoring technologies that
systematically process employee personal data. WP249 requires companies
to demonstrate a legal basis beyond simple empoyee consent for
monitoring employees' activity on the corporate network and to disclose
to employees whenever they are monitoring them. It specifically
addresses technologies like data loss prevention (DLP) and SSL
decryption.
David Melnick, Weblife CEO, commented, "GDPR is a complicated law. WP249
clarifies that companies must establish employee privacy as a key
consideration of their security monitoring programs. It also
specifically confirms that solutions like Weblife take the right
approach for addressing employee privacy and web use in the workplace."
Melnick continued, "Data privacy discussions often focus on customer
data, but personal data in an employment context is equally important.
Finally, employees have legal protection to force companies to respect
those rights. Under GDPR, companies will have to demonstrate a
legitimate interest to monitor employees, make it very targeted, and
offer complete transparency when they do."
About Weblife
Founded in 2013, Weblife fundamentally changes how organizations
approach employee Internet use simply by providing a separate, private
and secure space for employees to conduct personal web browsing. Current
employee acceptable web-use policies don't address the fact that
employees will continue to spend some portion of their time on personal
web browsing. Weblife acknowledges this reality and brings employees
back into policy compliance by securely separating personal and business
web activity. By doing so, this program provides an additional benefit
to employees, improving companies' security posture, reducing their
liability, and enhancing their compliance with global privacy
obligations. Please visit www.weblife.io
for more information.
