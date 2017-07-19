[July 07, 2017] New EU GDPR Guidance Threatens Security Monitoring Programs

Weblife, the leader in providing employer solutions for private and protected web access, applauds recent General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidance for forcing companies to re-examine their approach to security monitoring programs in anticipation of the forthcoming GDPR implementation in May 2018. The Working Paper 249 (WP249) released last month by the Data Protection Working Party, the EU's committee responsible for setting guidance related to the GDPR, reaffirms employees' right to privacy in the workplace and challenges employers to re-examine the justification for and extent of their security monitoring and logging programs. The first guidance in 15 years addresses significant advances in the nature and extent of security monitoring technologies that systematically process employee personal data. WP249 requires companies to demonstrate a legal basis beyond simple empoyee consent for monitoring employees' activity on the corporate network and to disclose to employees whenever they are monitoring them. It specifically addresses technologies like data loss prevention (DLP) and SSL decryption. David Melnick, Weblife CEO, commented, "GDPR is a complicated law. WP249 clarifies that companies must establish employee privacy as a key consideration of their security monitoring programs. It also specifically confirms that solutions like Weblife take the right approach for addressing employee privacy and web use in the workplace." Melnick continued, "Data privacy discussions often focus on customer data, but personal data in an employment context is equally important. Finally, employees have legal protection to force companies to respect those rights. Under GDPR, companies will have to demonstrate a legitimate interest to monitor employees, make it very targeted, and offer complete transparency when they do."

About Weblife Founded in 2013, Weblife fundamentally changes how organizations approach employee Internet use simply by providing a separate, private and secure space for employees to conduct personal web browsing. Current employee acceptable web-use policies don't address the fact that employees will continue to spend some portion of their time on personal web browsing. Weblife acknowledges this reality and brings employees back into policy compliance by securely separating personal and business web activity. By doing so, this program provides an additional benefit to employees, improving companies' security posture, reducing their liability, and enhancing their compliance with global privacy obligations.

