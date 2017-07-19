New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Digital Intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 after market close on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 3, 2017. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 201-0168 from the United States or (647) 788-4901 internationally with conference ID 47077419 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website at http://ir.newrelic.com. In conjunction with the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will also be made available on the investor relations page.

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on August 10, 2017, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 frm the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 47077419.

About New Relic

New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.

