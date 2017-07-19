|
|[July 06, 2017]
New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
Digital Intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) announced today
that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended
June 30, 2017 after market close on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled
at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 3,
2017. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 201-0168 from
the United States or (647) 788-4901 internationally with conference ID
47077419 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be
accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website
at http://ir.newrelic.com.
In conjunction with the conference call, an accompanying slide
presentation will also be made available on the investor relations page.
Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on
August 10, 2017, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800)
585-8367 frm the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with
conference ID 47077419.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence
company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40
percent of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform
provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all
sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure
performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital
customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
