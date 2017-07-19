|
|[July 06, 2017]
|
New Release from AgileCraft Accelerates Enterprise Agile Transformations
AgileCraft,
the leading provider of software to enable agility in the enterprise,
announces the immediate availability of AgileCraft 10X. Based on years
of customer and partner feedback, AgileCraft 10X - the only platform
purpose-built for SAFe® and other scaled agile frameworks - enables
enterprises to accelerate their agile transformation and strengthen
collaboration between product, portfolio and development teams. The
result is fully aligned agile organizations with faster delivery cycles,
increased ability to respond to changing market conditions, and higher
levels of customer satisfaction.
"As software continues to disrupt business at an increasing rate, every
major industry is in a race for enterprise agility. The key to agile at
scale is to continually align business and technology to maximize
innovation and value delivery; our platform is essential to enabling
large companies to more effectively compete in the new economy," said
Steve Elliott, CEO of AgileCraft. "With 10X, we have aggressively
expanded on our vision to help our customers accelerate their agile
transformations and gain competitive advantage faster than ever before."
Key among the dozens of major enhancements and capabilities are:
-
An elegant, streamlined User Experience, designed to simplify agile
execution for all users
-
Program and Portfolio-level Command Centers that enable Release Train
Engineers, Program Managers and Portfolio Managers to plan, manage,
and report on all work in one integrated view
-
A new Product Management suite includingLive Agile (News - Alert) Roadmaps, Business
Model Canvasses, Vision Maps, Agile Mind Maps, Personas and Ideation
-
Advanced Portfolio Analytics that provide deep insights into status
and health within and across portfolios
-
New Agile Time Tracking to reduce costs and improve billing accuracy
-
Mobile access to real-time analytics and key reports
-
Slack Integration for enhanced communication
AgileCraft 10X also introduces a new Agile Enablement Framework,
supplementing and re-enforcing the agile knowledge and education
organizations are already receiving. This includes:
-
Coaching Cards to help users glean insight, interpret reports and
drive action
-
New "Why" button enabling any user to fully understand how their work
advances the overall strategy of the organization
-
Pre-built processes and checklists to support SAFe and other scaled
agile methodologies
-
Agile Assessments to define key metrics that drive the success of your
agile transformation and measure progress over time
-
Customer-managed Video Library to reinforce organizational agile
learning
The AgileCraft platform can be seen at several upcoming events including
Agile Alliance August 7 - 11 in Orlando, Florida, Atlassian Summit
September 12th - 14th in San Jose and the SAFe
Summit October 2 - 6 in San Antonio, TX. For more information on
AgileCraft, please visit www.agilecraft.com
Additional Links:
DATA SHEET: http://bit.ly/2thWs21
PRODUCT TOUR: http://bit.ly/2tmSC8T
About AgileCraft
AgileCraft® delivers the most comprehensive software solution available
for scaling agile to the enterprise. AgileCraft transforms the way
organizations enable and manage agile productivity across their
enterprise, portfolios, programs and teams by aligning business strategy
with technical execution. The AgileCraft platform combines sophisticated
planning, analysis, forecasting and visualization with robust,
multi-level collaboration and management. Designed to be open, the
AgileCraft platform compliments and extends existing agile tools,
methods and processes and can be deployed through the cloud or on
premise. AgileCraft customers get the best agile solution on the market
and benefit from a platform that is specifically designed to scale
enterprise wide.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005598/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]