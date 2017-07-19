[July 06, 2017] New Release from AgileCraft Accelerates Enterprise Agile Transformations

AgileCraft, the leading provider of software to enable agility in the enterprise, announces the immediate availability of AgileCraft 10X. Based on years of customer and partner feedback, AgileCraft 10X - the only platform purpose-built for SAFe® and other scaled agile frameworks - enables enterprises to accelerate their agile transformation and strengthen collaboration between product, portfolio and development teams. The result is fully aligned agile organizations with faster delivery cycles, increased ability to respond to changing market conditions, and higher levels of customer satisfaction. "As software continues to disrupt business at an increasing rate, every major industry is in a race for enterprise agility. The key to agile at scale is to continually align business and technology to maximize innovation and value delivery; our platform is essential to enabling large companies to more effectively compete in the new economy," said Steve Elliott, CEO of AgileCraft. "With 10X, we have aggressively expanded on our vision to help our customers accelerate their agile transformations and gain competitive advantage faster than ever before." Key among the dozens of major enhancements and capabilities are: An elegant, streamlined User Experience, designed to simplify agile execution for all users

Program and Portfolio-level Command Centers that enable Release Train Engineers, Program Managers and Portfolio Managers to plan, manage, and report on all work in one integrated view

A new Product Management suite includingLive Agile (News - Alert) Roadmaps, Business Model Canvasses, Vision Maps, Agile Mind Maps, Personas and Ideation

Advanced Portfolio Analytics that provide deep insights into status and health within and across portfolios

New Agile Time Tracking to reduce costs and improve billing accuracy

Mobile access to real-time analytics and key reports

Slack Integration for enhanced communication AgileCraft 10X also introduces a new Agile Enablement Framework, supplementing and re-enforcing the agile knowledge and education organizations are already receiving. This includes: Coaching Cards to help users glean insight, interpret reports and drive action

New "Why" button enabling any user to fully understand how their work advances the overall strategy of the organization

Pre-built processes and checklists to support SAFe and other scaled agile methodologies

Agile Assessments to define key metrics that drive the success of your agile transformation and measure progress over time

Customer-managed Video Library to reinforce organizational agile learning The AgileCraft platform can be seen at several upcoming events including Agile Alliance August 7 - 11 in Orlando, Florida, Atlassian Summit September 12th - 14th in San Jose and the SAFe Summit October 2 - 6 in San Antonio, TX. For more information on AgileCraft, please visit www.agilecraft.com

Additional Links: DATA SHEET: http://bit.ly/2thWs21 PRODUCT TOUR: http://bit.ly/2tmSC8T About AgileCraft AgileCraft® delivers the most comprehensive software solution available for scaling agile to the enterprise. AgileCraft transforms the way organizations enable and manage agile productivity across their enterprise, portfolios, programs and teams by aligning business strategy with technical execution. The AgileCraft platform combines sophisticated planning, analysis, forecasting and visualization with robust, multi-level collaboration and management. Designed to be open, the AgileCraft platform compliments and extends existing agile tools, methods and processes and can be deployed through the cloud or on premise. AgileCraft customers get the best agile solution on the market and benefit from a platform that is specifically designed to scale enterprise wide. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005598/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]