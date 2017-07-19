|
|[July 06, 2017]
|
New Data to be Presented at ISTH Underscore Bioverativ's Commitment to Advance Hemophilia Care
Bioverativ
Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVV), a global biotechnology company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for
hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, today announced clinical data
from its leading extended half-life therapies ALPROLIX®
[Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein] and ELOCTATE®
[Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein] and preclinical
data from its hemophilia pipeline, including BIVV001 for hemophilia A,
will be presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and
Haemostasis (ISTH) 2017 Congress, taking place in Berlin, Germany, from
July 8-13, 2017.
"We are excited to attend our first ISTH Congress as Bioverativ, and the
breadth of data we will be presenting underscores our commitment to
scientific innovation for people with hemophilia and demonstrates our
growing leadership in this field," said Tim Harris, Ph.D., D.Sc.,
Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Bioverativ. "Our
data at ISTH will also highlight our work to develop a pipeline of novel
therapies for hemophilia, including several presentations on BIVV001,
our potential next-generation factor VIII therapy designed to extend
protection from bleeds with prophylaxis dosing of once weekly or longer."
Bioverativ will present a total of 19 hemophilia-related posters,
including nine joint presentations with Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) during the Congress. Research
supporting Bioverativ's pipeline programs will be presented in multiple
poster and oral presentations including data on the investigational
compound BIVV001 (rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN), which is the first molecule of its
kind to fuse four different proteins for the treatment of hemophilia A.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently accepted the
Investigational New Drug application for BIVV001 and Bioverativ is on
track to initiate a Phase 1/2a trial in the second half of the year.
In addition, new findings from the ASPIRE and B-YOND extension studies
will support ELOCTATE's and ALPROLIX's potential to deliver improved
long-term joint-health and quality-of-life outcomes for people with
hemophilia A and B, respectively. A late-breaking poster presentation on
the use of ELOCTATE for immune tolerance induction will also be
presented.
Symposium:
In addition to the data being presented at the
Congress, Bioverativ and Sobi will co-host a company-sponsored
scientific symposium, "Fc Extended Half-Life Recombinant Factor
Concentrates: Recent Updates on Haemophilia Management and Treatment
Goals," on July 10 at 13:15 -14:30 CEST. Supported by global patient
case reports, the session will focus on features of Fc fusion factors,
evolving technologies and methodologies in hemophilia management, and
real-world experience with initiating and continuing treatment with
ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX and their impact on long-term treatment goals.
Highlights of Bioverativ and Sobi's joint presentations on ALPROLIX and
ELOCTATE at ISTH can be found
here.
Highlights from Bioverativ's preclinical presentations include:
BIVV001
(rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN)-Focused Abstracts
-
Recombinant FVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN (BIVV001) Demonstrates Equivalent
Thrombin Generation and Whole Blood Clotting Profiles to Advate -
Poster PB 147 - Monday, July 10, 2017 from 12:00 - 13:15 CEST
-
Evaluation of Recombinant FVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN (BIVV001) Activity in
One-stage Clotting and Chromogenic Assays and its Correlation with in
vivo Efficacy in Hemophilia A Mice - Poster PB 149 - Monday, July 10,
from 12:00 - 13:25 CEST
-
Recombinant FVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN Promotes Normal Fibrin Formation (News - Alert),
Structure, and Stability - Poster PB 139 - Monday, July 10 from 12:00
- 13:25 CEST
-
rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN Demonstrates Comparable Efficacy to Recombinant
Human FVIII in Mice by Acute Bleeding and Intravital Microscopy Models
- Poster PB 143 - Monday, July 10 from 12:00 - 13:25 CEST
BIVV002 (rFIXFc-XTEN)-Focused Abstract
BIVV002 is an
investigational, recombinant factor IX therapy designed for potential
subcutaneous dosing once weekly or longer for people with hemophilia B.
-
The Pharmacokinetic Profiles of Intravenously and Subcutaneously
Administered Recombinant Factor IX Fc-XTEN in Cynomolgus Monkeys -
Oral Presentation OC 40.2 - Tuesday, July 11 from 17:45 - 19:00 CEST
FVIII Mimetic Bispecific Antibody Program-Focused Abstracts
A
preclinical-stage pipeline program focused on the development of a
non-factor bispecific antibody for the treatment of people hemophilia A
with or without inhibitors.
-
Identification of FIXa- and FX-specific Antibodies for the Generation
of Bispecific Antibodies with FVIIIa-like Activity - Oral Presentation
#OC 47.5 - Tuesday, July 11, from 17:45 - 19:00 CEST
-
Challengs in Quantifying FVIIIa-mimetic Bispecific Antibody Activity
Relative to FVIII for Hemophilia A Treatment - Oral Presentation OC
47.3 - Tuesday, July 11, from 17:45 - 19:00 CEST
-
Effect of Phospholipid Vesicle Composition on Activity of
FVIIIa-mimetic Bispecific Antibodies - Poster PB 1127 - Tuesday, July
11 from 12:00 - 13:25 CEST
Gene Therapy-Focused Abstract
A collaboration program with
the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-TIGET) to
jointly develop gene therapies for the treatment of both hemophilia A
and B.
-
Persistent Expression of FVIII Following Intravenous Administration of
Lenti-viral Vectors in Neonatal Hemophilia A Mouse and Dog Models -
Oral Presentation OC 75.2 - Thursday, July 13 from 09:30 - 10:45 CEST
Abstracts are available through the ISTH 2017 website.
About Hemophilia A and B
Hemophilia is a rare, genetic
disorder in which the ability of a person's blood to clot is impaired.
Hemophilia A occurs in about one in 5,000 male births annually, and more
rarely in females. Hemophilia B occurs in about one in 25,000 male
births annually, and more rarely in females. The World Federation of
Hemophilia estimates that approximately 180,000 people are currently
diagnosed with hemophilia A and B worldwide.1
People with hemophilia A or B experience bleeding episodes that can
cause pain, irreversible joint damage and life-threatening hemorrhages.
Prophylactic infusions of factor VIII or IX can temporarily replace the
clotting factors that are needed to control bleeding and prevent new
bleeding episodes.2 The World Federation of Hemophilia
recommends prophylaxis as the optimal therapy as it can prevent
bleedings and joint destruction.3
About ELOCTATE ®
ELOCTATE® [Antihemophilic
Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein] is a recombinant clotting
factor therapy developed for hemophilia A using Fc fusion technology to
prolong circulation in the body. It is engineered by fusing factor VIII
to the Fc portion of immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein
commonly found in the body), enabling ELOCTATE to use a naturally
occurring pathway to extend the time the therapy remains in the body.
While Fc fusion technology has been used for more than 15 years,
Bioverativ and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) have optimized
the technology and are the first companies to utilize it in the
treatment of hemophilia. ELOCTATE is manufactured using a human cell
line in an environment free of animal and human additives.
ELOCTATE is approved and marketed by Bioverativ in the United States,
Japan and Canada. It is also approved in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil
and other countries, and Bioverativ has marketing rights in these
regions. It is also approved as Elocta® in the European Union,
Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and other countries where it
is marketed by Sobi.
As with any factor replacement therapy, allergic-type hypersensitivity
reactions and development of inhibitors may occur in the treatment of
hemophilia A. Inhibitor development has been observed with ELOCTATE,
including in previously untreated patients. For more information, please
see the full U.S.
prescribing information for ELOCTATE. Note that the indication for
previously untreated patients is not included in the EU
Product Information for Elocta.
About ALPROLIX®
ALPROLIX® [Coagulation Factor IX
(Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein] is a recombinant clotting factor
therapy developed for hemophilia B using Fc fusion technology to prolong
circulation in the body. It is engineered by fusing factor IX to the Fc
portion of immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein commonly
found in the body), enabling ALPROLIX to use a naturally occurring
pathway to extend the time the therapy remains in the body (half-life).
While Fc fusion technology has been used for more than 15 years,
Bioverativ and Sobi have optimized the technology and are the first
companies to utilize it in the treatment of hemophilia. ALPROLIX is
manufactured using a human cell line in an environment free of animal
and human additives.
ALPROLIX is approved and marketed by Bioverativ for the treatment of
hemophilia B in the United States, Japan and Canada. It is also approved
in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and other countries, and Bioverativ
has marketing rights in these regions. It is also authorized in the
European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, where it
is marketed by Sobi.
Allergic-type hypersensitivity reactions and development of inhibitors
have been observed with ALPROLIX in the treatment of hemophilia B,
including in previously-untreated patients. For more information, please
see the full U.S.
prescribing information for ALPROLIX. Note that the indication for
previously-untreated patients is not included in the EU
Product Information.
About Bioverativ
Bioverativ is a global biotechnology
company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with hemophilia
and other rare blood disorders through world-class research, development
and commercialization of innovative therapies. Launched in 2017
following separation from Biogen Inc., Bioverativ builds upon a strong
heritage of scientific innovation and is committed to actively working
with the blood disorders community. The company's mission is to create
progress for patients where they need it most and its hemophilia
therapies when launched represented the first major advancements in
hemophilia treatment in more than two decades. For more information,
visit www.bioverativ.com
or follow @bioverativ
or follow @bioverativ
on Twitter.
Bioverativ Safe Harbor
This press release contains
forward-looking statements, including statements about early stage
research and any potential benefits or clinical effects relating
thereto, and timing of anticipated clinical trials and enrollment
thereof. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe,"
"expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "will" and similar expressions,
and are based on Bioverativ's current beliefs and expectations. Drug
development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and
only a small number of research and development programs result in
commercialization of a product. Results in early stage research or
clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from
clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. Factors which
could cause actual results to differ materially from Bioverativ's
current expectations include uncertainties relating to the initiation,
enrollment and completion of stages of clinical trials, unexpected
concerns may arise from data, findings, analysis or results obtained
during research and clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require
additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to
approve or may delay approval of product candidates, or Bioverativ may
encounter other unexpected hurdles. For more detailed information on the
risks and uncertainties associated with Bioverativ's drug development
and commercialization activities, please review the Risk Factors section
of Bioverativ's most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and Bioverativ assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005529/en/
