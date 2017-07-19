[July 05, 2017] New Features in the Simple and Free CovePDF

MALMOE, Sweden, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of the PDF reader in March 2017, and with increased customer demand, CovePDF continues to deliver new product updates while maintaining the simple user experience. The new version of the CovePDF reader brings with it several organization and editing functionalities, starting from the option to make PDF document revisions, and to organize pages or edit images which are widely used across different industries. "We are rapidly growing our user base and bringing advanced features on the market. Our aim is to bring new technologies such as Blockchain into the PDF solution while staying straightforward and user friendly. The next challenge ahead is finding a company interested in closely working with us on creating a custom PDF solution for them, which will solve all of their hassles with their current PDF software." - Valentina Ivanoska, Product Manager. More about the new features in CovePDF 1.3

- Compare Documents - visual comparison of PDF documents that places two documents side-by-side and highlights the changes between the referent document and a newer document. This feature also provides a summary report of the number and types of changes that the documents hold.

- Organize Pages - combine different files into one PDF or even insert pages or entire files into another document. This feature also allows adjustment of the orientation of the pages, individually by page or all at once.

- Edit Images - users can edit images within the PDF document. The editing options include insert, delete, rotate, replace, cut, paste, flip, reposition and resize images for better viewing or printing options. Pricing and availability

CovePDF reader is freeware and is available for free download from the official website: www.covepdf.com (version 1.3 is so far only available for Windows).

Companies and organizations are welcome to send their feedback or request customized features for their specific working environment. To find out more about CovePDF, visit: www.covepdf.com This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-features-in-the-simple-and-free-covepdf-300483271.html SOURCE CovePDF

