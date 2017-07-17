[July 05, 2017] New Zealand Transport Agency Teams with Unisys to Deliver Agile Motor Vehicle and Registry Services

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it is helping the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) streamline its driver and vehicle registry platform to quickly reflect legislative changes using a new agile approach to software development. Under the new five and a half year contract, Unisys is supporting NZTA's Registry Suite – a group of systems for vehicle and driver safety programs including driver licensing, motor vehicle registration and road user charges – while moving to an innovative, cloud-based, agile DevOps delivery environment where solutions evolve based on cross-function collaboration and quick response to change. Using the agile approach, Unisys has assisted NZTA in reducing the time to implement a typical legislative change in the registry system – such as a new rule or fee – by half, from six months to three. The key factors in achieving this improvement were the use of innovative technology, including the Unisys AB Suite® application development software; adopting an agile development methodology; and physically co-locating the NZTA and Unisys development teams to promote cross-functional collaboration and fast response to changes. "Our vision for the licensing system is to deliver a better online experience which makes it quick, easy and desirable for our customers to transact with us online. This also means becoming more responsive to ongoing legislative changes. This new way of working is really making a difference. We are co-located as one team, so we can design and deliver btter services to improve customers' experience of the transport system much more quickly," said Robyn Elston, National Manager Delivery, NZTA. The solution uses the Unisys Virtual Private Cloud, a fully virtualized software-defined data center, to allocate a secure virtualized pool of shared computing resources within a public cloud environment for greater flexibility and cost savings. It also enables automated application deployment, which is faster and less prone to human error. Lysandra Schmutter, vice president Public Sector, Unisys Asia Pacific said, "We are providing NZTA the ability to deliver more online services to citizens. A combination of innovative technology, agile methodology and a truly collaborative approach allows Unisys and the NZTA to work hand-in-hand to quickly implement legislative changes that impact New Zealand's drivers, and ultimately change the way citizens consume NZTA's services."

Mark Forman, vice president of the global Public Sector business at Unisys, said, "While we have enjoyed a very long-term relationship with NZTA, we were both challenged to accelerate the way we jointly bring solutions to market. Working together we are operating at higher levels of efficiency, speed, innovation, and agility so we can deliver the best possible service to New Zealand's citizens. We applaud Robyn and her leadership to drive this approach and serve the citizens and lower costs for the agency." Unisys works with government clients across the globe to drive innovation and transform citizen-centric services through leading-edge digital initiatives, including cloud deployments, application modernization, security solutions, and advanced data analytics. Supporting more than 300 government organizations around the world, Unisys provides solutions that facilitate the transition to digital government. For more information on Unisys' Public Sector solutions and impact, visit http://www.unisys.com/industries/government/public-sector. About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that specialises in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit www.unisys.com. Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn. RELEASE NO.: 0705/9518 Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder. UIS-C To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-zealand-transport-agency-teams-with-unisys-to-deliver-agile-motor-vehicle-and-registry-services-300482584.html SOURCE Unisys Corporation

