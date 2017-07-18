[July 03, 2017] New PHNIX Heat Pump Water Heaters to See Support for Indian Business Partners as a Priority

GUANGZHOU, China, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to respond to more and more inquiries for PHNIX heat pump water heaters from India, PHNIX, will launch a series of cost-effective new heat pump water heaters to support Indian business partners. In fact, PHNIX has just sent a team of experienced product managers and market experts to India to provide product and technical training support to local business partners, according to Peter Wang, Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX global overseas business. Mr. Troy Wang, PHNIX senior product manager, says the Indian hot water heat pump market is of big potentials, and many buyers are having strong cooperations with PHNIX because of its hot water heat pump solutions' successful application in hotels, hospitals and schools with a lot of sample projects replacing coal and fuel boilers in China and some areas of Southeast Asia. About PHNIX Heat Pump Water Heaters Series Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI) technology Thanks to EVI technology, PHNIX series heat pump water heaters feature a wide operating temperature range; the unit can reach a high water temperature of 55~65°C even in cold climates ranging from -20°C to 45°C. And they deliver an outstanding performance and reliability, both in new buildings and boiler replacements.

Environmental Friendly R410A Refrigerant PHNIX has now developed a complete product line for R410A, obtaining significant benefits for the heat pump system using this refrigerant. Due to adopting green refrigerant, high efficient heat exchangers and circulating heating method, PHNIX heat pump water heaters have a higher COP of 4.67 and have acquired the first-class energy label according to GB29541-20139. Colorful Touch LCD Display PHNIX heat pump water heaters' 5-inch wire-controlled LCD displays have more powerful functions, such as water temperature curve display, easy timing, one key mute, mute timer and so on. It has several control modes and the operation is much easier. PHNIX smart colorful touch LCD display will undoubtedly give users a better experience. About PHNIX PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise which specializes in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, the United States and other overseas markets. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com. Contact person: John Zhu

Tel: 86 20-39067742

E-mail: john_zhu@phnix.com Photo -https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170703/1889704-1 SOURCE Guangdong PHNIX Eco-Energy Solution Ltd.

