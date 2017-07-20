[July 03, 2017]

New Infographic by Invezz.com Explains 5001% Growth in Ethereum With High Chances of Surpassing Bitcoin by 2018

A new infographic by Invezz.com reveals the growth of Ethreum and how it is set to overtake Bitcoin by 2018.

Despite the flash crash on Wednesday 21st June, an investment of 1 USD in Ethereum 7 months ago could have garnered a return of 5001 USD.

Key technological innovations at the right time that consolidated huge competitive advantages when compared to other cryptocurrencies.

Sam Miranda, editor at Invezz stated: "Given the dramatic 5001%growth in ethereum, Invezz truly believes in its chances of surpassing Bitcoin by 2018. The Ethereum blockchain has numerous advantages over other crypto currencies and is already being engrained into the economic framework in countries such as Russia and China. We look forward to the transformation that is taking shape."

